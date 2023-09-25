RIPPER Gothic Rock Musical to Return to Portland in November

Torchsong Entertainment will present Ripper: Song of the Knife, libretto by Norman Grey, original music by Heidi Davis and Ken Bussell, and directed by Aric Clark. Performances will be held on Friday November 10th at 8pm, Saturday November 11th at 8pm, Sunday November 12th at 6pm, Friday November 17th at 8pm, Saturday November 18th at 8pm, and Sunday November 19th at 6pm at Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge (10282 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222).

Inspired by Geoffrey Charles Pate's gleefully macabre collection of poems, The Ballad of Mr. Slice, "Ripper: Song of the Knife" follows a fictional serial killer who terrorized an alternate London from half a century ago. This isn't the Jack the Ripper story you're familiar with; it's much, much stranger...​

Our story follows a headstrong detective, Beth Stride, who is rightfully convinced a string of murders and disappearances are related. Behind these devilish deeds is twisted Jack Messer--a member of Mr. Kettering's traveling circus. What ensues is a story of love, death, and betrayal that will chill you to the bone.

With sci-fi elements combined with horror and a healthy dose of cult classic style "camp," "Ripper" is one wild ride. Like most Torchsong shows, our signature humor. meta-jokes, and bad puns still permeate this terrifying tale.

Featuring a live band performing a rocking set-list of original songs inspired by bands like Nine Inch Nails, Evanescence, Type O Negative, and even ABBA!

Rated R for strong language, violence, and mild sexual content. Recommended for ages 16 and up

TICKETS :

General Admission: $18 pre-sale/ $22 at the door, available at the link below

Doors open a half an hour before showtime. Concessions, snacks, and specialty-themed cocktails will be available for purchase pre-show and at intermission. Tickets are non-refundable. Tickets can be transferred to other dates of the same production, but can not be rolled over to a future show. Do not attend if you are sick or have had any contact with a person testing positive for Covid. A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit The Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge continued building repairs and improvements.

Ask about special Odd Fellows Lodge Member Discounts - torchsongentertainment@gmail.com

ABOUT THE VENUE:

Samaritan Lodge #2 is a caring community dedicated to supporting health care, relieving hunger, and providing affordable access to a variety of educational opportunities. Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) is a non-political and non-sectarian co-ed international fraternal order founded in 1819. The mission of the IOOF is to "visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan." and to "improve and elevate the character of mankind." So ask yourself: Do you want to learn to be a better person and empower yourself to be more successful in all parts of your life? Do you want to help make your community a better place and help those in need? Do you feel lonely or crave quality social interactions and want to be part of something important? If you answered YES to any of these questions then you are ODD enough to be an Odd Fellow! For information on how to apply for membership and more visit: http://samaritanlodge.com.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION COMPANY:

Torchsong Entertainment is a local production company formed in 2015. Our mission is to bring new and exciting musical works, written and performed by local artists, to the greater Portland area. The Torchsong team creates unique and innovative cabarets, parody shows, events, and original rock musicals. Our productions are hilarious, quirky, nerdy, creative, and incredibly fun!