Portland Eurythmy Performs At Fertile Ground Festival

Portland Eurythmy will be showcasing Earth: This Being Human during the 2022 Fertile Ground Festival, on demand from January 27 - February 3, 2021, at https://vimeo.com/showcase/7706364.

Portland Eurythmy is the collaborative effort of five local eurythmists, a pianist and a speaker who have come together to create performances for the community. The company works in the medium of eurythmy, a gestural language that brings a living expression to sound and tone and fills the dynamic space between performers and audience.

Earth: This Being Human program, includes pieces by Walt Whitman, Chopin, Opal Whiteley, Bartok, and Rumi, as a way to grow our connection to one another, as well as a way to overcome our separateness from Earth.

As a viewer, imagine that the sounds you are hearing, either musically or spoken, are directing the movement of the veils and dresses on the Eurythmist, and perhaps notice how those movements align with the sounds or tones you are seeing or hearing as well as the feeling/experience within you.