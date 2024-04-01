Portland Center Stage Receives $1 Million From the Mellon Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Center Stage has received a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, Portland Live has reported. Other companies who have received grants include Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT, as well as Actors Theatre of Louisville in Louisville, KY.

Stephanie Ybarra, Mellon Foundation Arts and Culture program officer, said that the grant was given to fund the vision of Portland Center Stage artistic director Marissa Wolf.

“The money is instrumental,” said Wolf.

“Mellon recognizes Artistic Director Marissa Wolf’s courageous leadership in bringing values-driven transformation to Portland Center Stage, helping to build toward a just and thriving future," said Ybarra.

Read the original story on Portland Live.

Upcoming shows at Portland Center Stage include Nassim, Coriolanus, and Clyde's.

Portland Center Stage is the largest theater company in Portland, Oregon, and their mission is to create transcendent theatrical experiences and community programs that break down the barriers separating people.

Established in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the company became independent in 1994. PCS’s home is at The Armory, a historic building originally constructed in 1891. After a major renovation, The Armory opened in 2006 as the first building on the National Register of Historic Places, the first performing arts venue in the country, and the first building in Portland, to achieve a LEED Platinum rating.

Each season, roughly 150,000 visitors attend PCS to enjoy a mix of classical, contemporary, and world premiere productions, along with PCS's annual JAW New Play Festival, and a variety of high-quality education and community programs.