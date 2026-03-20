Oregon Children’s Theatre Relaunches Education Programs With Spring And Summer Offerings

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Oregon Children’s Theatre has announced the return of its education programming, beginning with Spring Break Camps and classes, followed by its Summer Camp offerings. The relaunch comes after the organization paused productions and education programs last year due to financial challenges and a strategic planning process.

“Kids and families have relied on our classes for years, both for higher-level training opportunities and for fostering connection with peers,” said Producing Artistic Director Jenn Hartmann Luck. “So we are excited to open our classes and programs up to the youth of the region.”

Spring Break Camps will run March 23–27, offering both full-day and half-day options at the Multnomah Arts Center in Southwest Portland and at New Expressive Works in the Central Eastside. A six-week term of weekly classes will follow at Multnomah Arts Center, running April 11 through May 21.

Programs are open to students ages 4–18, with pricing ranging from $175 to $550. Registration is available at octc.org/spring-classes.

OCT has also partnered with BodyVox to offer a new six-week workshop, “Embodied Drama,” which will explore theatre and movement through character development, dance, and storytelling. The class will take place Saturdays from April 11 through May 16 at the BodyVox Dance Center.

“It is such an intuitive partnership to bring together our kindred spirits and commitment to youth education, storytelling, self-expression and fun through dance and theatre,” said BodyVox Director of Operations Tasha Hamilton, “and we cannot wait to welcome children into this innovative new program.”

Summer Camps will begin the week of June 15, with both half-day and full-day options offered over 10 weeks. In addition to Multnomah Arts Center and New Expressive Works, the program will expand to include partnerships with additional venues.

A two-week musical theatre camp for ages 6–17 will be held July 13–24 in partnership with Camas Community Education at the Garver Theater at Liberty Middle School. Registration for that program will open April 13.

A three-week Teen Intensive will run August 3–21 at Portland State University’s Boiler Room Theatre. Led by teaching artist and director Matthew Zrebski, the program will guide participants through the full production process, culminating in a final performance.

Scholarships are available for all programs on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional information and registration for spring and summer offerings are available on OCT’s website.