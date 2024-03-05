NEXT TO NORMAL is Coming to Metropolitan Performing Arts This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next to Normal, the groundbreaking and three-time Tony Award-winning rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tony Kitts, is coming to Metropolitan Performing Arts during Women's History Month this March! Next to Normal follows a typical suburban family grappling with their mother's mental health crisis of manic depression and bipolar disorder she has been dealing with for 16 years. See what the New York Times calls "Brave, heartbreaking [and] feel everything musical!"

"Our cast is filled with some of the most talented actors in the Vancouver/Portland area," states Director Bryce Britton. Despite this challenging score and subject matter, Britton believes everyone involved is "doing it right." Starring: Cora Beeman, Ben Donahoo, Derrick Gregerson, Rhea Hannon, Jonah G. Hill, Amiellia Kolosvary and Walker Laws, with appearances by Molly Jung and Emerson Skogen. Directed by Bryce Britton, Musical Direction by Alex Trull and Choreographed by Shannon Jung.

Tickets for "Next to Normal" are available for purchase at https://mpa.booktix.com/ or by contacting the box office at (360) 975-1585.

For more information and updates, please visit metropolitanperformingarts.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @metropolitanperformingarts.

Performance Details:

Event: Next to Normal

Rating: Intended for adult audiences and suitable for ages 13 and up.

Date: March 15th, 2024 - March 30th, 2024

Time: Friday's 7:00 PM, Saturday's 6:00 PM and Sunday's 2 PM performances

Special events: VIP Night Friday March 15th, 2024, Family Day (discount tickets) Sunday March 17th 2PM, Pride Night March, 23rd, 2024

Venue: Metropolitan Performing Arts, 6403 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661

Tickets: $16.00 - $20.00 per ticket plus service charge; available at https://mpa.booktix.com/