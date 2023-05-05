Lakewood Theatre Company Opens May 13 With Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

The beloved musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. 

Lakewood Theatre Company musical theatre students present a production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 20,2023, directed by Julie Lane.

The beloved musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

It tells the story of Belle (Grace Boyer), a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast (Josh Caveney), who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The enchanted household includes Ann-Sophie Lucky as Lumiere, Parker Lesley as Cogsworth, Lola Graves as Mrs. Potts, Isaac Sherman as Chip, Kiera Taylor as Babette, and Ty Schultz-Reynolds as Madame D'Arque.

Also in the cast, Leo Wilson plays Gaston, Elliott Sherman plays LeFou, Lily Richard plays LeFou Deux, Francesco Germano plays Maurice, and Olivia Burden plays the Old Beggar Woman and the Enchantress. Cameron James, Cam Jordan, Sean O'Connor, and Dean Smith narrate the story.

The rest of the ensemble includes Clara Alexander, Claire Ayzoukian, Jori Brady, Jay Bruce, Grace Cannaday, Eleora D'Souza, Lokyie Koo, Etta Leonardo, Taylor Nichols, Rosie Silver, Siena Tidwell, and Brooklynn Wolchesky.

Lakewood Theatre Company's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is directed by Julie Lane. The musical director is Sam Schultz choreography is by Eve Brindis, and the stage manager is Gillian Lane. Kendra Comerford is Production Manager and Steve Knox is the Executive Producer. The title sponsor for Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. runs Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. The show's running time is about one hour. Ticket prices are $15/Adults and $12/students. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at Click Here

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.




Nataki Garrett, artistic director of Oregon Shakespeare Festival, has resigned.

This beautiful musical, based on the true story of how a small town in Newfoundland opened their doors to 7,000 stranded “plane people” when U.S. airspace was closed following the terrorist attacks, is an antidote to skepticism, nihilism, and loneliness.

The Risk/Reward Festival showcases new works by indie performing artists from across the region. Come celebrate our 15th Anniversary blurring the boundaries of independent theater, music, dance, interactive installation, and performance art in new and surprising ways. In addition to seven incredible PNW artists, we will also be presenting readings of new work by drag artists in Portland on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23 at 2pm.

A chat with christopher oscar peña and Kristoffer Diaz about their projects, the importance of residencies like Playwright Convening, and the current state of theatre in America.


