Lakewood Theatre Company Opens May 13 With Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Lakewood Theatre Company musical theatre students present a production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 20,2023, directed by Julie Lane.

The beloved musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

It tells the story of Belle (Grace Boyer), a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast (Josh Caveney), who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The enchanted household includes Ann-Sophie Lucky as Lumiere, Parker Lesley as Cogsworth, Lola Graves as Mrs. Potts, Isaac Sherman as Chip, Kiera Taylor as Babette, and Ty Schultz-Reynolds as Madame D'Arque.

Also in the cast, Leo Wilson plays Gaston, Elliott Sherman plays LeFou, Lily Richard plays LeFou Deux, Francesco Germano plays Maurice, and Olivia Burden plays the Old Beggar Woman and the Enchantress. Cameron James, Cam Jordan, Sean O'Connor, and Dean Smith narrate the story.

The rest of the ensemble includes Clara Alexander, Claire Ayzoukian, Jori Brady, Jay Bruce, Grace Cannaday, Eleora D'Souza, Lokyie Koo, Etta Leonardo, Taylor Nichols, Rosie Silver, Siena Tidwell, and Brooklynn Wolchesky.

Lakewood Theatre Company's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is directed by Julie Lane. The musical director is Sam Schultz choreography is by Eve Brindis, and the stage manager is Gillian Lane. Kendra Comerford is Production Manager and Steve Knox is the Executive Producer. The title sponsor for Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. runs Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. The show's running time is about one hour. Ticket prices are $15/Adults and $12/students. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at Click Here

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.