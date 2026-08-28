JUICEBOX to Return to Portland for CoHo ClownFest Closing Weekend

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Anne Zander's Juicebox will return to Portland for two performances only, October 1 and 2 at CoHo Theatre, as part of the closing weekend of CoHo ClownFest.

Six years after its debut, the solo comedy sends audiences back into the obsessions, boy bands, tantrums and outsized emotions of adolescence through Jessica, a teenager with an all-consuming crush and nowhere to go.

Locked in her room with the greatest hits of the 1990s and determined to get what she wants, Jessica barrels through the indignities and intensity of being a teenager as the show explores what she ultimately needs beneath all that adolescent chaos.

Blending clowning, physical comedy and 90s nostalgia, Juicebox is both a send-up and an affectionate homage to the hormonal years nearly every adult has somehow survived.

The show was an official selection of the 2020 Chicago Sketchfest and HBO's Women in Comedy Festival.

About Anne Zander

Zander is a clown and physical comedian whose work explores difficult and deeply human experiences through comedy. Juicebox returns to Portland following Zander's tour of the postpartum comedy Mother.

Zander's work has previously been described by BroadwayWorld as “painfully funny” and praised for its combination of physical comedy and vulnerability.

Performance Schedule

Juicebox will be performed Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. at CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh Street in Portland, Oregon.

The performances are part of CoHo ClownFest, which runs September 3-October 4.

CoHo Theatre is ADA accessible. The production is recommended for ages 16 and older. Audience members are welcome to bring ear defenders, ear plugs and sunglasses for accessibility needs.

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