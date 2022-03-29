Clackamas Rep Returns With QUEENS GIRL IN AFRICA

Clackamas Repertory Theatre is returning to the stage with "Queens Girl in Africa" by Caleen Sinnette Jennings, March 31 - April 24 at the Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at 7:30pm, with 2:30pm Sunday matinees. Tickets are $40 for Adults and Seniors and $30 for Youth (6-25), and may be purchased at www.clackamasrep.org or by calling 503-594-6047.

The second play in the "Queens Girl in the World" trilogy, "Queens Girl in Africa" follows the infectiously spirited Jacqueline Marie Butler as she finds herself at a crossroads of personal and political upheaval when her family abruptly moves to Nigeria following the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X, a close family friend. Entertaining and uplifting, "Queens Girl in Africa" captures the unforgettable moments for a teenager abroad, when questions of self and place intertwine with the realities of homework and hormones as Jacqueline assuredly, hilariously navigates the energy, excitement and unpredictability of the 1960s.

Lauren Steele , who won a Drammy award for Best Solo Performance for her stunning work in Clackamas Rep's 2019 production of "Queens Girl in the World," returns to play Jacqueline and 18 other characters. An acclaimed actor, writer and musician, Steele grew up in Portland and graduated from Jefferson High School. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2019 with awards for excellence in Performance and Playwriting. Since Clackamas Rep audiences last saw her, Steele has released a new single and music video titled "Nighttime Friends" and began working on a full-length album of original music with local label, People Music.Damaris Webb returns to direct "Queens Girl in Africa." Webb, a Portland native and proud graduate of Jefferson High School, is co-director of The Vanport Mosaic: a multidisciplinary non-profit dedicated to presenting, celebrating and preserving the silenced histories around us in order to better understand our present and create a future where we all belong. Webb holds a MFA in Contemporary Performance from Naropa University and a BFA from The Experimental Theater Wing of New York University.

Pancho Savery, dramaturg at Clackamas Rep and professor of English, humanities and American studies at Reed College, will present free pre-show lectures one hour before the Sunday April 3, April 10 and April 24 performances.

Osterman Theatre's HVAC system exceeds all OSHA COVID ventilation requirements.

Clackamas Repertory Theatre (www.clackamasrep.org) is a professional Equity theatre company in Oregon City, Ore. Founded in 2004, Clackamas Rep offers high-quality, financially accessible productions for the citizens of Clackamas County and beyond and prepares current and former Clackamas Community College students for a career in theatre through summer positions.