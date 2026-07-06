CINDERELLA, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! and More Set for Northwest Children's Theater 2026/27 Mainstage Season

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Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) has announced its 2026-2027 Mainstage season, the company's fourth season at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts in downtown Portland.

The four-show lineup features two world premiere productions by local playwrights, a holiday musical spectacular, and a stage adaptation of one of children's literature's most beloved contemporary book series.

2026-2027 Mainstage Season

The Golem's Gift (World Premiere Musical)

Dates: October 3–11, 2026

A brand-new musical making its world premiere, The Golem's Gift is recommended for audiences ages 8 and older.

Cinderella (A Holiday Musical Spectacular)

Dates: November 28, 2026–January 3, 2027

The classic fairy tale comes to life in a Broadway-style holiday musical designed for audiences ages 4 and up.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Dates: February 6–28, 2027

Based on Mo Willems' award-winning children's book series, the musical welcomes audiences of all ages.

Ways to Make Sunshine (A New Play with Music)

Dates: April 3–25, 2027

Based on Renée Watson's beloved book series, this new play with music is recommended for audiences ages 4 and older.

Tickets

All performances will take place at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, Northwest Children's Theater's home, located at 1000 SW Broadway, Suite T-100, Portland, Oregon.

Season tickets and single tickets are on sale now. Through August 31, patrons can save 20% by using the promotional code SUMMERSALE. Regular ticket prices range from $25 to $40.

Northwest Children's Theater also participates in Oregon's Arts for All program, offering $5 tickets to Oregon Trail Card and SNAP card holders. Additional information is available through the theater's website.

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