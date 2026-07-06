CINDERELLA, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! and More Set for Northwest Children's Theater 2026/27 Mainstage Season
THE GOLEM'S GIFT and WAYS TO MAKE SUNSHINE will also play The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts in Portland.
Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) has announced its 2026-2027 Mainstage season, the company's fourth season at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts in downtown Portland.
The four-show lineup features two world premiere productions by local playwrights, a holiday musical spectacular, and a stage adaptation of one of children's literature's most beloved contemporary book series.
2026-2027 Mainstage Season
The Golem's Gift (World Premiere Musical)
Dates: October 3–11, 2026
A brand-new musical making its world premiere, The Golem's Gift is recommended for audiences ages 8 and older.
Cinderella (A Holiday Musical Spectacular)
Dates: November 28, 2026–January 3, 2027
The classic fairy tale comes to life in a Broadway-style holiday musical designed for audiences ages 4 and up.
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
Dates: February 6–28, 2027
Based on Mo Willems' award-winning children's book series, the musical welcomes audiences of all ages.
Ways to Make Sunshine (A New Play with Music)
Dates: April 3–25, 2027
Based on Renée Watson's beloved book series, this new play with music is recommended for audiences ages 4 and older.
Tickets
All performances will take place at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, Northwest Children's Theater's home, located at 1000 SW Broadway, Suite T-100, Portland, Oregon.
Season tickets and single tickets are on sale now. Through August 31, patrons can save 20% by using the promotional code SUMMERSALE. Regular ticket prices range from $25 to $40.
Northwest Children's Theater also participates in Oregon's Arts for All program, offering $5 tickets to Oregon Trail Card and SNAP card holders. Additional information is available through the theater's website.
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Performathon 2026!
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Hands on a Hardbody
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/10-8/16)
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THE BIG ONE-OH!
Bridgetown Musical Theatre (8/01-8/02)
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Audrey Hobert
Roseland Theater (8/11-8/11)
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Food For Lane County - Turning Music Into Meals
Even Steven's Bar and Grill (7/11-7/11)
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Lynyrd Skynyrd
Cuthbert Amphitheater (9/19-9/19)
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James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Rogue Theatre (8/07-8/07)
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The Belle Supper Club: A Burlesque Dinner Cabaret
Victorian Belle Mansion (7/10-7/10)
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Jack Johnson at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
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Timeless Classics: Mozart Clarinet Quintet & “Rhapsody in Blue”
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