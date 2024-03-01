Bridgetown Conservatory College Prep Students to Perform at the ROARING 20'S GALA

Three Bridgetown Conservatory College Prep students will lead the roster of performers at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre's "Roaring 20's Gala" on Friday March 8th. Sam Berry, Sofia Gomez and Aliyah Lamb, all College Prep musical theatre students, will present their repertoire and other Bridgetown students will perform from the 2024 season of musicals which have and will be presented by Bridgetown in its intimate black box theatre.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "It's a wonderful opportunity to be able to provide an evening of performances for our students, particularly to an audience of benefactors and supporters. We're excited to present three of our amazing College Prep students in performance, as they wait for final acceptance into top tier college musical theatre programs."

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Performers on the program are: River Alenduff, Alicia Barrett, Sam Berry, Jeremy Buxton, Nishanti Berkey, Samantha Blaine, Alyssa Colvin, Jennifer Davies, Sofia Gomez, Sage Gonzalez, Camille Hildebrant, Emily Irvin, Aliyah Lamb, Sophie Mackay, Alexis Read, Amelia Segler, Jeremy Anderson-Sloan, Jack Solari, Kennedy Steven, Zane Thurman,

Proceeds from the evening support Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre's work with young performers in professional musical theatre triple-threat training.

The event is Friday March 8th 2024 at 7pm. Doors open at 6:45pm.

1410 SW Morrison Street, Portland OR 97205. The Crystal Room at Tiffany Center.

Tickets available online at:

https://event.auctria.com/340b3804-b03c-4a36-b8a1-815ce79d9915/aa6cd270-8751-11e9-a741-3fcfcb35cbb0