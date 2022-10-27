BLINK By Phil Porter Opens Next Month at Third Rail Repertory Theatre

Third Rail Repertory Theatre Presents Blink by Phil Porter, directed by Tamara Carroll. The cast includes Roan Shea (Jonah) and Tessa May (Sophie).

Dates and Times:

November 4 - 20, 2022

Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Additional shows Sunday, November 6 at 7:30pm and Saturday, November 19 at 2pm

Preview - Thursday, November 3 at 7:30pm*

LGBTQIA2S+ Affinity Night - Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm*

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm

*Preview and Affinity Night performances are Pay What You Will

We are offering pay-what-you-will tickets to BIPOC audience members for any performance. Use the code "BIPOC" at checkout.

Location:

CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210

Box Office:

Purchase tickets at 503-235-1101, online at thirdrailrep.org, or at the door 1 hour before every performance. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1pm-4pm.

Ticket Prices:

Single tickets $25 - $45 (plus online service fees). Admission included for Third Rail Members.

Monthly Membership: $29.75 (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205845®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthirdrailrep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/membership-subscriptions/)