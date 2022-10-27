BLINK By Phil Porter Opens Next Month at Third Rail Repertory Theatre
Performances run November 4 – 20, 2022.
Third Rail Repertory Theatre Presents Blink by Phil Porter, directed by Tamara Carroll. The cast includes Roan Shea (Jonah) and Tessa May (Sophie).
Dates and Times:
November 4 - 20, 2022
Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Additional shows Sunday, November 6 at 7:30pm and Saturday, November 19 at 2pm
Preview - Thursday, November 3 at 7:30pm*
LGBTQIA2S+ Affinity Night - Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm*
ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm
*Preview and Affinity Night performances are Pay What You Will
We are offering pay-what-you-will tickets to BIPOC audience members for any performance. Use the code "BIPOC" at checkout.
Location:
CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210
Box Office:
Purchase tickets at 503-235-1101, online at thirdrailrep.org, or at the door 1 hour before every performance. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1pm-4pm.
Ticket Prices:
Single tickets $25 - $45 (plus online service fees). Admission included for Third Rail Members.
Monthly Membership: $29.75
October 27, 2022
Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure by Steven Dietz, adapted from the original 1899 play by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and William Gillette, opens at Portland Stage Friday, October 28 at 7:30 pm.
