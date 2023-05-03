All Classical Portland Relocates Headquarters To Downtown Portland

All Classical Portland has announced their new headquarters at KOIN Tower in downtown Portland, complete with a unique performance space and a new state-of-the-art recording studio available to local composers and performers. Their relocation to KOIN Tower in early 2024 will bring All Classical to the heart of downtown Portland, where they will serve as a national beacon for arts-based urban regeneration and increase the range of activities All Classical can offer. Looking ahead to their 40th anniversary, All Classical's new space reflects their ambition to share the dynamism and joy for classical music with all audiences - regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Station highlights in recent years include ground-breaking Artist in Residence and Youth Ambassador programs, an arts journalism mentorship, and the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative (winner of the coveted national Local that Works Award). In addition, the network launched a second station in 2019 (icanradio.org), designed to increase access for children to arts education. Currently, over 250,000 people in the Pacific Northwest enjoy the services of All Classical every week, and millions stream across the United States and around the world in over 100 countries.

All Classical's new space will host community concerts and events, with recording and Video Studios available to document and amplify local artists. The technical capabilities available will facilitate the next wave of innovative production for the station:

"This move will enable us to expand our community-focused service on and off the air, and substantially strengthen our position in the digital world," shares All Classical's President & CEO Suzanne Nance. "Our station has matured into one of the most successful in the nation and is becoming a truly integrated arts and culture network."

All Classical must raise $6 million to help build and equip their new home and has already raised nearly half of the necessary funding. Prudential Real Estate Investors (KOIN Tower landlord) has offered a significant financial investment to help All Classical build out the space, alongside generous donations from community members and businesses such as Oregon Lumber Company.

"These strong plans for All Classical's next chapter honor everyone who has invested in this service over the past 39 years. It is the work and vision of countless community members and supporters that has made All Classical the vibrant, accessible, community treasure it is today."

- Elaine Durst, Chair, All Classical Portland Board of Directors.

All Classical's service is vital to the economies of Oregon and SW Washington. Oregon Arts Commission cited a pre-pandemic study (2015) that outlined - "the arts sector of Oregon generates $687 million in annual total economic activity. This economic impact study sends a strong signal that when we support the arts, we not only enhance our quality of life, but we also invest in Oregon's economic well-being." All Classical is the area's largest megaphone for the arts and amplifies the work of countless organizations and businesses around the region.

For all up-to-date information, and to donate, please visit All Classical's website.

About All Classical Portland

All Classical Portland is consistently ranked in the top 3 classical radio stations in the USA. The network is recognized for its bold collaborations and outreach, and for broadcasting 98% locally produced programming, including interviews, live broadcasts, arts and culture specials, and innovative music playlists. Home to the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative and the International Children's Arts Network, All Classical is one of the first classical stations in the nation to name artists and composers in residence, and to develop robust youth journalism mentorships.

Broadcasting from the heart of the Pacific Northwest, All Classical is an independent and community-funded radio station, providing unparalleled access to classical music, outstanding performances, information about the arts, and more since 1983. Serving 250,000+ local listeners in Oregon and SW Washington, millions more stream online from 100+ countries around the globe.