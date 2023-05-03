Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All Classical Portland Relocates Headquarters To Downtown Portland

All Classical's new space reflects their ambition to share the dynamism and joy for classical music with all audiences - regionally, nationally, and internationally.

May. 03, 2023  

All Classical Portland Relocates Headquarters To Downtown Portland

All Classical Portland has announced their new headquarters at KOIN Tower in downtown Portland, complete with a unique performance space and a new state-of-the-art recording studio available to local composers and performers. Their relocation to KOIN Tower in early 2024 will bring All Classical to the heart of downtown Portland, where they will serve as a national beacon for arts-based urban regeneration and increase the range of activities All Classical can offer. Looking ahead to their 40th anniversary, All Classical's new space reflects their ambition to share the dynamism and joy for classical music with all audiences - regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Station highlights in recent years include ground-breaking Artist in Residence and Youth Ambassador programs, an arts journalism mentorship, and the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative (winner of the coveted national Local that Works Award). In addition, the network launched a second station in 2019 (icanradio.org), designed to increase access for children to arts education. Currently, over 250,000 people in the Pacific Northwest enjoy the services of All Classical every week, and millions stream across the United States and around the world in over 100 countries.

All Classical's new space will host community concerts and events, with recording and Video Studios available to document and amplify local artists. The technical capabilities available will facilitate the next wave of innovative production for the station:

"This move will enable us to expand our community-focused service on and off the air, and substantially strengthen our position in the digital world," shares All Classical's President & CEO Suzanne Nance. "Our station has matured into one of the most successful in the nation and is becoming a truly integrated arts and culture network."

All Classical must raise $6 million to help build and equip their new home and has already raised nearly half of the necessary funding. Prudential Real Estate Investors (KOIN Tower landlord) has offered a significant financial investment to help All Classical build out the space, alongside generous donations from community members and businesses such as Oregon Lumber Company.

"These strong plans for All Classical's next chapter honor everyone who has invested in this service over the past 39 years. It is the work and vision of countless community members and supporters that has made All Classical the vibrant, accessible, community treasure it is today."

- Elaine Durst, Chair, All Classical Portland Board of Directors.

All Classical's service is vital to the economies of Oregon and SW Washington. Oregon Arts Commission cited a pre-pandemic study (2015) that outlined - "the arts sector of Oregon generates $687 million in annual total economic activity. This economic impact study sends a strong signal that when we support the arts, we not only enhance our quality of life, but we also invest in Oregon's economic well-being." All Classical is the area's largest megaphone for the arts and amplifies the work of countless organizations and businesses around the region.

For all up-to-date information, and to donate, please visit All Classical's website.

About All Classical Portland

All Classical Portland is consistently ranked in the top 3 classical radio stations in the USA. The network is recognized for its bold collaborations and outreach, and for broadcasting 98% locally produced programming, including interviews, live broadcasts, arts and culture specials, and innovative music playlists. Home to the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative and the International Children's Arts Network, All Classical is one of the first classical stations in the nation to name artists and composers in residence, and to develop robust youth journalism mentorships.

Broadcasting from the heart of the Pacific Northwest, All Classical is an independent and community-funded radio station, providing unparalleled access to classical music, outstanding performances, information about the arts, and more since 1983. Serving 250,000+ local listeners in Oregon and SW Washington, millions more stream online from 100+ countries around the globe.



ANASTASIA Comes to the Hult Center This Month Photo
ANASTASIA Comes to the Hult Center This Month
The American Theatre Guild will present the new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage May 12–14, 2023.
Triangle Productions to Present THE INHERITANCE, PART 2 in June Photo
Triangle Productions to Present THE INHERITANCE, PART 2 in June
Picking up where PART ONE ended, THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO by Matthew Lopez, running June 1 through 17, takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery, self-deception, and self-destruction.
Theatre Diaspora to Present a Staged Reading of Min Kahngs INSIDE OUT AND BACK AGAIN Photo
Theatre Diaspora to Present a Staged Reading of Min Kahng's INSIDE OUT AND BACK AGAIN
Theatre Diaspora, Oregon's only professional Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) theatre company, will present a free staged reading of Inside Out and Back Again by Min Kahng at Portland Center Stage, May 15 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion produced by MediaRites. 
ELEANOR, FLO & More Set for Triangle Productions 2023-24 Season Photo
ELEANOR, FLO & More Set for Triangle Productions 2023-24 Season
triangle productions!, one of the oldest LGBTQ-identified theatres in the nation, has announced their 34th season. 

More Hot Stories For You


ANASTASIA Comes to the Hult Center This MonthANASTASIA Comes to the Hult Center This Month
May 2, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage May 12–14, 2023.
Triangle Productions to Present THE INHERITANCE, PART 2 in JuneTriangle Productions to Present THE INHERITANCE, PART 2 in June
April 30, 2023

Picking up where PART ONE ended, THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO by Matthew Lopez, running June 1 through 17, takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery, self-deception, and self-destruction.
Theatre Diaspora to Present a Staged Reading of Min Kahng's INSIDE OUT AND BACK AGAINTheatre Diaspora to Present a Staged Reading of Min Kahng's INSIDE OUT AND BACK AGAIN
April 27, 2023

Theatre Diaspora, Oregon's only professional Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) theatre company, will present a free staged reading of Inside Out and Back Again by Min Kahng at Portland Center Stage, May 15 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion produced by MediaRites. 
ELEANOR, FLO & More Set for Triangle Productions 2023-24 SeasonELEANOR, FLO & More Set for Triangle Productions 2023-24 Season
April 26, 2023

triangle productions!, one of the oldest LGBTQ-identified theatres in the nation, has announced their 34th season. 
MY FAIR LADY Is Coming To Pikes Peak Center This May!MY FAIR LADY Is Coming To Pikes Peak Center This May!
April 25, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the Lincoln Center Theater critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.
share