Review: PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita

Prometheus created man from clay mixed with tears. He gave him his soul of divine fire, from which he made some sparks flow from the chariot of the god Helios. The man of Prometheus was much weaker than the Titans. Only its shape, different from other animals, resembled a living image of the gods. Then Prometheus threw fire at the humans to help them, even though he knew he was acting against Zeus. He was punished.

This is a huge abbreviation of the Greek myth. For 11 years a group of artists: dancers, musicians, and acrobats have offered an astonishing approach to movement and the worship of the body. For its jubilee, there is live music, a choir, and three breathtaking singers who bring us songs in ancient Greek. This is something you should witness, goosebumps are guaranteed!

Kamil Przybos, the director, took us on an even more intense journey through time and space than usual. As for the performances, it is said that around a hundred performances were performed in front of more than 100,000 spectators. Three casts of actors would come together in 10 years. The idea of ​​live music was there from the very beginning...and only now, after almost 11 years, has it become a reality. Good for us because it's even more magnificent to look at. It is a spectacle for all the senses: the image you see, the music you hear, and when you watch acrobatic elements, you feel them in your own body, that is, first of all, you don't believe that this type of body flexion is possible (Karolina Gajewska, you are a marvel!), and then you feel them a little in your own body.

The cast is breathtaking, and the show is diverse, sometimes sad, sometimes joyful, and dynamic. Yes, dynamics are what connect all the elements and make you fly with the characters. They prove that gravity is only in your head. Pawel Pater and Jacek Marks, the brains behind it all, are still going strong, and well, they're not aging at all.

This evening was special not only for the artistic impressions but also as a great tribute to the human body which, as you could see, can be really close to the gods.

Photo: Rafal Skwarek