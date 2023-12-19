Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar

It’s a delicious mishmash of dance, classic literature, and Christmas spirit. This adaptation of a great classic, complex and revised is a difficult show to summarize. Rather, it is a trigger to reflect, rethink and adapt. The first surprise was the skill level of the non-professional actors. Scrooge (Marcin Dawiec), Marley (Katarzyna Pawarska), and the entire dance and acting troupe were very convincing.

What hit me the most (besides the end but I will get to this) is dance and choreography. Fresh. Energetic. Conscious. Synchronized. Soooo good! One of the best dancing works I have seen on stage this year. The intensity and personality of this work draw more from American television choreography than conventional theater and I love every second of it... making cakes apparently can be very dancy and a mix of money and glitter is very appealing. Even if I’m not a big fan of ménage à trois of hip hop, Dickens, and winter this part was also impressive and very well done. Dominika Garbacz prepared two outstanding pieces (Bella-young Scrooge and Bella-her husband) and the rest was in the hands of talented Ada Pankowska-Michalczyk. Together with costumes and scenography by Katarzyna Pawarska they make a superb blend like a creamy eggnog on a chilly Christmas Eve.

Then there is music, very uplifting, bringing all Christmas classics onto the scene pulling the merry atmosphere to every corner. Even for a Grinch like me, it was unexpectedly heartening. Also, ghosts of past, present, and future are coming by playing old vinyl records so music is all over this show.

The director, Kamil Przybos, created a vivid depiction, bringing floating pictures to life, like a jellyfish (yes, there is a jellyfish in Christmas Carol). The story is just a pretext to bring a Holiday spirit and infect it to the public.

This show is extremely musical and about dancing. And make no mistake - it’s not entirely children-oriented. There is a portion of darkness, black humor mixed with light humor is spiced up by the somber ending. I’m not that cruel to reveal it and spoil all the fun but it’s surprising and dark. I loved it!

However, like with every undoing that leaves you with an enchanting spell, this show left me with an irreversible realization - that maybe I appreciate the darkness, raw talent, and hip-hop Dickens, even more than I thought I did! Well, Dickens and dance, who would've thought!

Photo: Teatr Avatar