SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE WEB OF DECEIT to Open at Pittsburgh Savoyards
Robert Hockenberry directs the original production at the Margaret Partee Performing Arts Center.
This summer, the Pittsburgh Savoyards is inviting audiences into a world of mystery, intrigue, and danger with Sherlock Holmes and the Web of Deceit, directed by Robert Hockenberry and inspired, in part, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Valley of Fear and The Final Problem.
London is drowning in crime, and only one man can untangle its darkest secrets: Sherlock Holmes. Alongside the loyal Dr. Watson and the resourceful Baker Street Irregulars, Holmes has spent years succeeding where Scotland Yard has failed. Yet a troubling pattern emerges. Behind every criminal brought to justice lurks the unseen hand of a mastermind weaving a vast web of corruption and deceit throughout the city.
As Holmes follows the threads deeper into the shadows, he finds himself confronting an adversary unlike any he has faced before. To destroy the web, Holmes and his companions must journey through a valley of fear and face a challenge that may become the detective's final problem.
Whether you're a lifelong Holmes enthusiast or discovering Baker Street for the first time, Sherlock Holmes and the Web of Deceit offers an evening of mystery, adventure, and clever deduction with the world's greatest consulting detective.
Performances run July 10 through July 25, 2026, at the Margaret Partee Performing Arts Center, Bellevue, Pennsylvania. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online.
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