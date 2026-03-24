Producer Jamie DeRoy To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Carnegie Mellon University

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Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Jamie deRoy will receive an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University at its commencement ceremony on May 10, 2026. The ceremony will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Gesling Stadium in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon alumna, deRoy studied drama at the university before building a career as a Broadway and Off-Broadway producer, performer, and arts advocate. She has co-produced more than 160 productions and has received 15 Tony Awards, along with Drama Desk and Drama League honors.

Carnegie Mellon awards honorary degrees each year to individuals whose work reflects the university’s values of excellence, creativity, and impact.

Additional 2026 honorees include Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, who will deliver the keynote address and receive an Honorary Doctor of Science and Technology; Nobel laureate Thomas J. Sargent, who will also receive an Honorary Doctor of Science and Technology; and Samuel John Hazo, Founder of the International Poetry Forum, who will receive an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

The commencement ceremony will take place at Gesling Stadium in Pittsburgh. Additional information is available on Carnegie Mellon University’s commencement webpage.