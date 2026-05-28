Pittsburgh CLO to Host 80th Anniversary Gala Concert Honoring Carol Hefren Tillotson

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh CLO will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a gala on June 12 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The event will honor Carol Hefren Tillotson and serve as a fundraiser supporting Pittsburgh CLO's education and community engagement programs.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, a concert featuring Pittsburgh CLO alumni, Academy students, Mini Stars, and 2026 Gene Kelly Award nominees, followed by a seated dinner and post-show Broadway karaoke. The anniversary concert will highlight eight decades of Pittsburgh CLO history through musical performances, stories, tributes, and reflections on the organization's impact on musical theater in the region.

"For 80 years, Pittsburgh CLO has brought generations of audiences together through the magic of live musical theater, and this gala is both a celebration of that extraordinary legacy and an investment in its future," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "We are thrilled to honor Carol Hefren Tillotson for her remarkable leadership and lifelong dedication to the arts, while also recognizing hometown talent Stephen Flaherty, whose journey from Pittsburgh CLO music intern to Tony Award-winning composer perfectly reflects the impact and spirit of our organization."

The concert will feature selections from THE PRODUCERS, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, CATS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SPAMALOT, CURTAINS, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, and THE COLOR PURPLE. The program will also include a memorial tribute to members of the Pittsburgh CLO family and special anniversary recognitions.

Stephen Flaherty to Receive Richard Rodgers Award

During the gala, Pittsburgh CLO will present the 2026 Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theater to Tony Award-winning composer Stephen Flaherty. Established in 1988 in partnership with the families of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the award recognizes lifetime achievement in musical theater. Previous recipients include Julie Andrews, Harold Prince, Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bernadette Peters, Kathleen Marshall, Rob Marshall, and Stephen Schwartz.

Flaherty is best known for creating RAGTIME, ANASTASIA, SEUSSICAL, and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND with lyricist Lynn Ahrens. A Pittsburgh native, he began his theatrical career as a music intern with Pittsburgh CLO before becoming one of musical theater's most celebrated composers.

Ticket Information

All-inclusive gala tickets include a pre-show cocktail hour, premium seating for the anniversary concert, a seated dinner, and post-performance show tune karaoke. Sponsorship opportunities, all-inclusive gala tickets, and concert-only tickets are on sale now.

Don't Miss a Pittsburgh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...