Video: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Trailer at Pittsburgh CLO
The production runs at the Benedum Center as part of Pittsburgh CLO's 2026 Summer of Musicals.
A production video from Pittsburgh CLO's staging of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL has surfaced on the company's YouTube channel, offering a look at the Benedum Center production that is part of the organization's 2026 PNC Summer of Musicals.
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL traces the life and career of Carole King, beginning with her early years writing pop hits for other artists and continuing through the release of her landmark solo album. The show features a catalog of songs that defined an era of American popular music.
Pittsburgh CLO's production runs June 23 through 28 at the Benedum Center. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the full cast and creative team for the engagement, which opens the company's summer season.
BEAUTIFUL has been a fixture on regional stages this season. Theatre Under The Stars recently shared performance clips from its own production of the show, and multiple other companies across the country have mounted the title in recent months.
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BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Benedum Center (6/23-6/28)
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