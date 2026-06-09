HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Sets City Theatre Box Office Records

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City Theatre’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask has surpassed a revenue record set just five months ago with Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Hedwig continues for five more performances through Sunday, June 14.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Robert Ramirez, is the final show of City Theatre’s record-breaking 2025/2026 season and marked its first revival and foray into the Cultural District, performing at the Greer Cabaret Theater. The production has already crested $257,000 in total revenue and is on pace to issue nearly 7,000 tickets, the second most tickets for a City Theatre show in at least 20 years, behind only The Good Body by Eve Ensler in 2006, over 38 performances in the 196-seat venue. Once the run is completed, Hedwig is expected to have been sold at over 90% capacity, exceeding national averages.

City Theatre first produced Hedwig in 2003, with Anthony Rapp in the titular role. When celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary last year, that 2003 production was often shared as an all-time favorite by patrons. When exploring potential titles for this first-time producing partnership with the Cultural Trust, a remount of the show — on the 25th anniversary of the cult movie adaptation — felt like the right one for the unique cabaret setting.

In addition to the economic impact — restaurants, parking, etc. — generated by the performances, the production offered opportunities to over 20 artists and technicians, almost all of whom call Pittsburgh home, and provided nearly $200,000 of direct employment and contractual investment to professional theatre-makers.

Performances continue this week: Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30pm; Friday, June 12 at 7:30pm; Saturday, June 13 at 5:30pm; and Sunday, June 14 at 2:00pm. There is no show on Thursday, June 11.

Tickets start at $44.50, inclusive of fees, and can be purchased at CityTheatreCompany.org or by calling (412) 431-2489.

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