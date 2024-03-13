Valley Youth Theatre To Present THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Youth Theatre has announced its upcoming production of The World According to Snoopy at its main location on First Street and Filmore in Downtown Phoenix. Directed by Bobb Cooper, Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer of VYT, the musical opens on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Featuring the beloved characters from Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip, The World According to Snoopy is a reimagining of the off-Broadway and London hit, Snoopy!!! The Musical. This adaptation features a revised book and a new song, with music and lyrics by award-winning composer and lyricist Larry Grossman and Andrew Lippa, respectively.

The World According to Snoopy offers a heartwarming message portrayed through Snoopy's perspective, accompanied by a cast of adorable characters and memorable songs. The musical encourages people of all ages, not only children, to experience the joy and wisdom of Charles Schulz's Peanuts universe.

"Through Snoopy's perspective, we're invited to see the world with fresh eyes and embrace the joy of living in the moment—a message that resonates just as strongly now as it did when we first staged the musical in 2000, sparking imagination and leaving a lasting impression beyond the stage," states Bobb Cooper, the director of The World According to Snoopy.

The cast includes: Kaylah Magee(Arcadia/Phoenix) as Woodstock, Sierra Ricks(Phoenix) as Sally, Chase Carter (Ahwatukee) as Charlie Brown, Olivia Fearey (Sunnyslope/Phoenix) as Lucy, Jaden Sparkman (Tempe) as Linus, Sarissa Monroe (Chandler) as Peppermint Patty and Luke Chester(Scottsdale) as the beloved beagle, Snoopy.

Bringing this production to life are returning designers Dawson Buckholz for lighting, Tom Holmberg (VYT Alum) for sound, and Bobb Cooper for scenic design and Karol Cooper for costume design. The production features Nathalie Velasquez's choreography and J'ana de la Torrre musical direction and accompaniment.

Tickets

This toe-tapping musical extravaganza runs from April 5 to 21, 2024, at Valley Youth Theatre, located at 525 N. First Street in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets, priced at $25 plus service fees, are available for purchase online at vyt.com/tickets or by contacting Guest Relations at 602.253.8188 x1.

About Valley Youth Theatre

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.