Valley Youth Theatre Performs THE ADDAMS FAMILY and SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN This Halloween Season

Valley Youth Theatre has something for every ghoul and little pumpkin this October as it celebrates spooky season with two different musicals: The Addams Family and Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical.

Wednesday, Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley and the entire mysterious, spooky and all together ookey clan come to life on stage in The Addams Family musical opening Friday, October 13 and running through October 29 at the Herberger Theater Center’s Stage West on Monroe and 3rd Street in downtown Phoenix.

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family follows our favorite frightening family during a night when secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the family must face up to the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change.

With a cast of young people under 20, Director Mark Stoddard is excited for audiences to see the overwhelming amount of talent the cast brings to the Broadway show. “These talented young people tackle some broad characters, challenging music, and difficult choreography. Audiences will see the pure passion this cast has for performing.”

Norine Lindeman, a seventeen-year-old student from Litchfield Park plays one of the Addams ancestors. “From the first black-and-white TV show to Wednesday on Netflix, I always wished I was a part of their family - and now I am,” said Norine.

Plus, back by popular demand, Spookley the Square Pumpkin opens on October 6 and runs through October 29, 2023 at Valley Youth Theatre on First Street and Fillmore in downtown Phoenix.

Based on the popular book series by Joe Troiano, Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical follows a square pumpkin trying to fit into a round-pumpkin world – trying to show everyone on Holiday Hill farm that anyone can be ‘pick of the patch’.

According to VYT’s Executive Producer, Bobb Cooper, Spookley is the perfect theatre performance for younger children who may not be able to sit through a Broadway show. “We wanted to bring Spookley back because it is such a joy to see children experiencing their first theatre performance. It’s colorful, bright, and has a wonderful message about acceptance. It’s perfect for the whole family!”

Cooper went on to explain that the cast of Spookley has had to learn an additional performance skill – puppetry! Says Cooper, “the puppets add a magical twist to the performance. It’s such a fun addition to the story that our audience will love!”

Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre will host both in person and virtual school field trips, as well as VYT’s Literacy and The Arts program, the award-winning program that gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre. Books related to the production and accompanying study guides are provided to the children free-of-charge prior to seeing the show.

The Addams Family is Executive Produced by Valley Youth Theatre’s Billie Jo and Judd Herberger Executive Producer, Bobb Cooper, and presented by Valley Youth Theatre and Herberger Theater Center. The Addams Family is directed by Mark Stoddard with musical direction by Mark Fearey, choreography by Kathleeen Brazie, lighting design by Dawson Bryce Buckholz, and sound design by Brian Honsberger. The Production Stage Manager is Morgan McCall. The Addams Family stage production is based on characters created by Charles Addams with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and orchestrations by Larry Hochman.

Public performances of The Addams Family include Friday, October 13 at 7pm, Saturdays, October 14, 21, 28 at 2pm and 7pm, Sundays October 15, 22, 29 at 2pm, and Thursday, October 19 and 26 at 7pm. Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe in Downtown Phoenix. Ticket prices range from $22.50 - $39.50 and can be purchased in person at the Herberger Theater Center, by visiting Click Here/tickets or by calling the Herberger Theater Center box office at (602) 252-8497.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin the Musical is presented by Valley Youth Theatre and Executive Produced by Valley Youth Theatre’s Billie Jo and Judd Herberger Executive Producer, Bobb Cooper. Spookley is directed by Dan Stoddard based on original direction and staging by Bobb Cooper with music direction by John Luc Osorio. Spookley features puppets by James Kemp of James Kemp Puppets with lighting design by Dawson Buckholz, sound design by Todd Holmberg, set design by Dori Brown and costume design by Karol Cooper. The Production Stage Manager is Morgan McCall.

Public performances of Spookley the Square Pumpkin include Friday, October 6 at 7:00pm, Saturdays, October 7 and 14 at 11am and 1:30pm, Sundays, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 12pm and 2:30 pm and Saturdays, October 21 & 28 at 11am, 1:30pm and 4pm. The theatre is located at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Click Here/tickets or by calling the box office at 602-253-8188.

Valley Youth Theatre’s mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT’s ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund.

Herberger Theater Center is a vibrant cultural hub situated in the heart of downtown Phoenix, known for its outstanding productions, diverse performances, and commitment to artistic excellence. As a cornerstone of the community, Herberger Theater Center serves as a platform for local and national talent, fostering creativity, cultural enrichment, and an enduring appreciation for the arts.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit Click Here. For more information on Herberger Theater Center, visit www.herbergertheater.org.