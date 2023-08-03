University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television Reveals 2023/24 Theatre Season

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television has announced a unique and historic season of plays for the 2023/24 season. From October 2023, TFTV will invite audiences to the Tornabene Theatre and the newly renovated Marroney Theatre to watch the school’s emerging actors, designers, and technicians display their talents.

Leading the new season is the School’s new Head of Acting/Musical Theatre and new Arizona Repertory Theatre (ART) Artistic Director, Associate Professor Danny Gurwin. The renowned educator, director, and actor brings years of prominent stage and screen experience to the role. Gurwin’s Broadway credits include Little Women, Urinetown, The Full Monty, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and A Little Night Music among others, countless off-Broadway credits include Shakespeare’s R & J, Forbidden Broadway, A New Brain, The Thing About Men, and The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, while his television credits range from Law & Order to The Young and the Restless.

“What makes this performance season unique is that it marks some important milestones,” Gurwin said. “In the Spring of 2024, we reopen the renovated Marroney Theatre with a masterwork musical in Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. We are also proud to present the deeply moving The Laramie Project, directed by my TFTV colleague Greg Pierotti, one of its authors and original cast members. Two other titles in this year’s line-up are currently running on Broadway. It’s truly an eclectic and exciting collection of plays, musicals, myths, comedies and classics. As ART’s new Artistic Director, I am beyond proud to share all of these notable shows with our audiences.”

ART, the public laboratory and showcase for TFTV’s professional actor training program, will present The Thanksgiving Play, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sweeney Todd, and Much Ado About Nothing. The Next Performance Collective, an initiative of the School’s Theatre Studies division, will present The Laramie Project (in collaboration with ART) and Argonautika, along with the third annual New Directions Festival. All productions will be supported by students in the BFA Design and Technical Production program.

Subscription packages for TFTV’s new theatre season are now on sale. Individual tickets will be available from August 23.