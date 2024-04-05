Travis Kent, Lauren Zakrin, and More Will Lead MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL in Phoenix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical Mad Hatter The Musical will have its world premiere production at Phoenix’s Herberger Theater Center with a limited run from May 1st to May 19th, 2024.

Travis Kent (Disaster!, It Happened in Key West) stars in the title role, with Lauren Zakrin as the Queen of Hearts (Once Upon A One More Time, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Reanne Acasio (Here Lies Love, Hamilton) as the hatter’s dual love interests Mary Beth and the Cheshire Cat Yola. They are joined by Tony Castellanos (Jesus Christ Superstar), Aria Kane (The Blacklist), Mark Reis (Fosse), Luis Villabon (The Old Globe’s Destiny of Desire), Andreas Wyder (Interstate, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Ash Marie Alina, Raven Chareal, Alyssa Chiarello, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Rendell A. Debose, Trisha Ditsworth, Héctor Flores Jr., Liam Garrett, Amanda Lund, Anna Mettes, Dwayne Washington and Mathew Zimmerer. Casting is by Casting by ARC.

Long before Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, there was the notorious Mad Hatter, and now audiences have the chance to uncover his mysterious past in this spellbinding original musical. Mad Hatter The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Vincent Connor, Michael J. Polo and Victor Valdez.

The production is directed and choreographed by Joe Barros (Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn), with music direction by Nick Wilders (Wicked, Titanique), orchestrations by Ryan Franks, set design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Harry Nadal, lighting design by Dawn Chiang, sound design by Kevin Heard, and props design by Samantha Eubanks. Evan Bernardin Productions is general manager, Phoenix Jacob is the Production Stage Manager, Harmony Harris is the associate director, Daniel Cocca is the assistant stage manager, and Shannon Bienvenue is producing with Rashad V. Chambers as executive producer.



To purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at (602) 252-8497. The Herberger Theater Center is a leading cultural destination in Phoenix, Arizona, dedicated to showcasing diverse and innovative performances in theater, dance, music, and more. Under the leadership of Mark Mettes, CVE (President & CEO), the mission of the Herberger Theater Center is to engage the community through diverse arts experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation, and inspire connections with the arts. For more information, visit: www.HerbergerTheater.org