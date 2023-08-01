Theaterworks To Present MARY POPPINS, September 1-17

For the second MainStage production in the 2023-24 Season, TheaterWorks will present Mary Poppins from Sept 1-17 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

“TheaterWorks is excited about the abundance of local talent in Mary Poppins. The cast is made up of familiar faces to the TheaterWorks stages and many faces that we have not yet had the privilege to work with yet. With each new production, our theatre family grows and we are honored that they choose to spend their time and talents with us.” says C.W. McMillin Executive Director, Chris Hamby.

Mary Poppins is the family favorite musical based on the books and the classic Walt Disney film! Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

This production is Directed by Chris Hamby with Music Direction by Ken Goodenburger and Choreography by Paul Pedersen. The cast is as follows:

Mary Poppins: Renee Kathleen Koher

Bert: Ryan Monaghan

George Banks: Scott Hyder

Winifred Banks: Elizabeth Bridgewater

Jane Banks: Parker Pitt

Michael Banks: Tommy Hebel

Mrs. Brill: Siobhan Henry

Robertson Ay: Andrew Dell

Bird Woman: Jessica Wells

Miss Andrew: Bridgette Lee Martinez

Miss Lark / Ensemble: Tennille Rivera

Admiral Boom / Bank Chairman / Ensemble: Jon Landvick

Von Hussler / Park Keeper / Ensemble: jack monson

Neleus / Valentine / Ensemble: Jacob Currie

Katie Nanna / Ensemble: Camden Wawro

Mrs. Corry / Ensemble: Mattaea Reeves

Annie / Ensemble: Reagan Arsenault

Fannie / Ensemble: Tabitha Meythaler

John Northbrook / Ensemble: Oakley Rinehart

Miss Smythe / Ensemble: Grace McGeoch

Clerk / Board of Directors / Ensemble: Brady Anderson

Policeman / Clerk / Board of Directors: Steven Meythaler

Clerk / Messenger / Board of Directors: Jeff Viso

Clerk / Board of Directors: Dave Seaburg

Ensemble: Sara Bernstein

Ensemble: Rachel Main

Ensemble: Marielle Czajkowski

Ensemble: Grace Machado McClurg

Tickets are $40-48 and are available at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or online at boxoffice@theaterworks.org. Those interested in season packages can convert single tickets to season subscriptions.

For more information about TheaterWorks, visit Click Here. For ticket information, call the Box Office at 623-815-7930. For ADA seating, call the box office-

Show dates and times are:

Friday, Sep 01, 2023 07:30PM

Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 2:00PM

Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 7:30PM

Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 2:00PM

Thursday, Sep 7, 2023 2:30PM

Friday, Sep 8, 2023 7:30PM

Saturday, Sep 9, 2023 2:00PM

Saturday, Sep 9, 2023 7:30PM

Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 2:00PM

Thursday, Sep 14, 2023 7:30PM

Friday, Sep 15, 2023 7:30PM

Saturday, Sep 16, 2023 2:00PM

Saturday, Sep 16, 2023 7:30PM

Sunday, Sep 17, 2023 2:00PM

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is in its 38th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) theater of the community whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts. For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit Click Here.