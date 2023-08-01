Theaterworks To Present MARY POPPINS, September 1-17

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Theaterworks To Present MARY POPPINS, September 1-17

For the second MainStage production in the 2023-24 Season, TheaterWorks will present Mary Poppins from Sept 1-17 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

“TheaterWorks is excited about the abundance of local talent in Mary Poppins. The cast is made up of familiar faces to the TheaterWorks stages and many faces that we have not yet had the privilege to work with yet. With each new production, our theatre family grows and we are honored that they choose to spend their time and talents with us.” says C.W. McMillin Executive Director, Chris Hamby.

Mary Poppins is the family favorite musical based on the books and the classic Walt Disney film! Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

This production is Directed by Chris Hamby with Music Direction by Ken Goodenburger and Choreography by Paul Pedersen. The cast is as follows:

Mary Poppins: Renee Kathleen Koher
Bert: Ryan Monaghan
George Banks: Scott Hyder
Winifred Banks: Elizabeth Bridgewater
Jane Banks: Parker Pitt
Michael Banks: Tommy Hebel
Mrs. Brill: Siobhan Henry
Robertson Ay: Andrew Dell
Bird Woman: Jessica Wells
Miss Andrew: Bridgette Lee Martinez
Miss Lark / Ensemble: Tennille Rivera
Admiral Boom / Bank Chairman / Ensemble: Jon Landvick
Von Hussler / Park Keeper / Ensemble: jack monson
Neleus /  Valentine / Ensemble: Jacob Currie
Katie Nanna / Ensemble: Camden Wawro
Mrs. Corry / Ensemble: Mattaea Reeves
Annie / Ensemble: Reagan Arsenault
Fannie / Ensemble: Tabitha Meythaler
John Northbrook / Ensemble: Oakley Rinehart
Miss Smythe / Ensemble: Grace McGeoch
Clerk / Board of Directors / Ensemble: Brady Anderson
Policeman / Clerk / Board of Directors: Steven Meythaler
Clerk / Messenger / Board of Directors: Jeff Viso
Clerk / Board of Directors: Dave Seaburg
Ensemble: Sara Bernstein
Ensemble: Rachel Main
Ensemble: Marielle Czajkowski
Ensemble: Grace Machado McClurg

Tickets are $40-48 and are available at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or online at boxoffice@theaterworks.org. Those interested in season packages can convert single tickets to season subscriptions.

For more information about TheaterWorks, visit Click Here. For ticket information, call the Box Office at 623-815-7930. For ADA seating, call the box office-

 

Show dates and times are:

Friday, Sep 01, 2023 07:30PM

Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 2:00PM

Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 7:30PM

Sunday, Sep 3, 2023  2:00PM

Thursday, Sep 7, 2023 2:30PM

Friday, Sep 8, 2023 7:30PM

Saturday, Sep 9, 2023 2:00PM

Saturday, Sep 9, 2023 7:30PM

Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 2:00PM

Thursday, Sep 14, 2023 7:30PM

Friday, Sep 15, 2023 7:30PM

Saturday, Sep 16, 2023 2:00PM

Saturday, Sep 16, 2023 7:30PM

Sunday, Sep 17, 2023 2:00PM

 

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is in its 38th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) theater of the community whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts. For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit Click Here.




