TheaterWorks Hosts Annual Gala Fundraiser Next Weekend

Thom and Shelley Gyder will present the annual TheaterWorks gala fundraiser, The Peace & Love Gala on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. The evening benefits TheaterWorks’ educational and artistic programs. The evening begins with cocktails and hors d‘oeuvres, a silent auction, and entertainment followed by an original performance and live auction. The evening concludes with a party under the stars, cuisine from local eateries, dancing, and entertainment.

The Peace & Love Gala features a performance from The Josh West Trio who were heard on the 12th season of NBC’s “The Voice.” Dinner under the stars will be from local food trucks: Four Peaks Traveling Kitchen, Lost Burro, and The Dog Father Gourmet. The evening also includes live and silent auctions and a live performance by Theater Works on the Gyder Mainstage. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets are $250 and sponsorships begin at $3,500. Dress code is “Woodstock chic” and creativity is welcome. Those who cannot attend can still register for the online auction or make a donation.

Diane Roberts and Jill Mapstead are Chairwomen. Event Sponsors include: Constance W. McMillin Trust, SRP, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Peoria Mayor, Jason Beck, Peoria Vice Mayor, Jon Edwards, Peoria City Councilmember, Colleen McElroy, Peoria City Councilmember, Jennifer Crawford, Accurate Solar Tags, Sysco, APS, First Bank, Dan Kammrath, 1st Bank, Z’s Fine Jewelry, and Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

More information, along with tables and tickets can be found at theaterworks.org/gala.