TOMFOOLERY Comes to Fountain Hills Theater inn August

Fountain Hills Theater will open the musical revue Tomfoolery on August 18th.

In concerts, TV appearances and classic recordings, the Harvard-educated math professor Tom Lehrer delighted millions of fans with his dry, cynical, but good-humored, attacks on the A-bomb, racism, pollution, pornography, the military, the Boy Scouts and, of course, mathematics. Nothing is sacred in this hysterical revue that features such Lehrer favorites as "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park," "When You Are Old and Grey," "The Masochism Tango," "The Old Dope Peddler" and "The Vatican Rag,"

In honor of Tom Lehrer’s 137th birthday (Calculated in base 8, of course!), Fountain Hills Theater is delighted to bring this irreverent revue to the Mainstage Too. The show is based on some of the funniest satirical songs ever written by a Harvard mathematics professor. In this strange and often wacky world we now live in, it is remarkable that these genius songs – most written in the 50’s and 60’s - often sound like someone actually wrote them last week in response to the latest headline or Stephen Colbert monologue. The songs remain hysterically funny and shockingly relevant!

Tomfoolery is directed by Ben Tyler, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. Tomfoolery stars Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch , Roy Hunt and Wayne Peck. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. *Rated PG for mature themes. For ages 14+.





Tomfoolery will play Aug 18 – Sept 3, 2023. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.