Submissions Being Accepted For 2020 National Latinx Playwriting Award

Latinx playwrights residing in the United States, its territories or Mexico are encouraged to submit scripts for Arizona Theatre Company's (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) 2020 National Latinx Playwriting Award. Deadline is Nov. 1, 2019.

The National Latinx Playwriting Award is a nationally recognized award that reflects ATC's long-

standing support and recognition of Latinx writers.

The winner of the National Latinx Playwriting Award receives $1,000 and the play will be workshopped at Arizona Theatre Company. NLPA winners have gone onto higher profile careers as Latinx playwrights.

The 2019 winner was Benjamin Benne. Previous winners include Kristiana Colón , Michael Mejias, Caridad Svich,Marisela Treviño Orta, Edwin Sanchez, Raul Garza, Carlos Murrilloand Karen Zacarias.

Submission Procedure

We respectfully ask that you adhere to the following application requirements:

• Submit a single script via U.S. mail.

• Scripts must be postmarked by November 1, 2019. Please include a title page on the script that includes the play's title, the author's name and contact information (including a phone number, mailing address and email).

• Include a cover letter of no more than one page describing the play's developmental history and how the play fits into the playwright's broader career trajectory.

Submit manuscripts to:

• National Latinx Playwriting Award

• ATTN: Elaine Romero, Playwright-in-Residence

• Arizona Theatre Company

• 343 S. Scott Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701

Eligibility

The award is open to all Latinx playwrights currently residing in the United States, its territories, or Mexico.

Scripts may be in English, English and Spanish, or solely in Spanish. (Spanish-language and bilingual scripts must be accompanied by an English translation.)

Plays must be unpublished, professionally unproduced, and not currently under option at the time of submission.

Full-length and one-act plays (minimum length: 50 pages) on any subject will be accepted.

Scripts

The physical scripts become the property of Arizona Theatre Company and will not be returned. In this case, "property" means the physical property of the theatre, not the intellectual property or any rights to the play.

The winner will be notified by Fall 2020.

For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You