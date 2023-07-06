Scottsdale Community Players Perform GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Beginning This Month

Performances run July 29 – August 6.
POPULAR
Scottsdale Community Players presents the Tony Award winning rock opera, GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT, July 29 – August 6.
American Idiot, based on Green Day’s album by the same name, follows the story of three lifelong friends longing to flee their lower-middle-class American suburbia. The music of Green Day underscores their struggle with the disillusionment of a generation that came of age in a media-saturated post 9/11 world.
Green Day songwriter and lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong, said in an interview that American Idiot was written as a concept album with intent of later scoring it as a rock opera. Coincidentally, Broadway director Michael Mayer, fresh off his Tony win for Spring Awakening, expressed an interest in adapting the book and directing it for the stage. The Broadway production officially opened April 20, 2010 and ran for 421 performances. While Green Day did not appear in the production, vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong performed the role of "St. Jimmy" occasionally throughout the run.
Book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer
Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong
Music by Green Day
Director: Pete Bish
Music Director: Lorenzo Slavin
Choreographer: Dale Nakagawa
Cast: Johnny - Jack Walton, Will - Jason Irr, Tunny - Connor Klein, St. Jimmy - Hayden Skaggs, Heather - DJ Coon, Whatshername - Tawny Audi, Extraordinary Girl - Swae Miller-Estabrook, Theo - Abraham Newsum,Declan - Joshua Ransford, Chase - Ian Olguin Jr., Brian - Grant Roberts, Ben - Patrick Keyser, Andrew - Grady Newsum, Miguel - Ava Rice, Gerard - Matthew Villarreal, Joshua - Spencer Rich, Alysha - Emma Sucato, Libby - Taylor Penn, Leslie - Aubrey Lynae
Ensemble: Becca Bauer, Mirka Caceres, Kristiana Corona, Ali Giordano, McKenzie Jessen, Mia McFarland
Rundates: July 29 - August 6, 2023
Showtimes:
Saturday, July 29, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Sunday, July 30, 2023 - 02:00 PM
Friday, August 4, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Sunday, August 6, 2023 - 02:00 PM
Videos
|The Human Voice
Studio 133 - ASU Nelson Fine Arts Center (7/21-7/29)PHOTOS CAST
|The Wizard of Oz
Arizona Broadway Theatre (6/16-7/16)
|Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
|It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
|The SpongeBob Musical
MCC Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/29)
|remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
|The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arizona Theatre Company (7/01-7/16)
|On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
|Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
|7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You