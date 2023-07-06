Scottsdale Community Players Perform GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Beginning This Month

Scottsdale Community Players presents the Tony Award winning rock opera, GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT, July 29 – August 6.

American Idiot, based on Green Day’s album by the same name, follows the story of three lifelong friends longing to flee their lower-middle-class American suburbia. The music of Green Day underscores their struggle with the disillusionment of a generation that came of age in a media-saturated post 9/11 world.

Green Day songwriter and lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong, said in an interview that American Idiot was written as a concept album with intent of later scoring it as a rock opera. Coincidentally, Broadway director Michael Mayer, fresh off his Tony win for Spring Awakening, expressed an interest in adapting the book and directing it for the stage. The Broadway production officially opened April 20, 2010 and ran for 421 performances. While Green Day did not appear in the production, vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong performed the role of "St. Jimmy" occasionally throughout the run.

Production Details

Book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer

Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong

Music by Green Day

Director: Pete Bish

Music Director: Lorenzo Slavin

Choreographer: Dale Nakagawa

Cast: Johnny - Jack Walton, Will - Jason Irr, Tunny - Connor Klein, St. Jimmy - Hayden Skaggs, Heather - DJ Coon, Whatshername - Tawny Audi, Extraordinary Girl - Swae Miller-Estabrook, Theo - Abraham Newsum,Declan - Joshua Ransford, Chase - Ian Olguin Jr., Brian - Grant Roberts, Ben - Patrick Keyser, Andrew - Grady Newsum, Miguel - Ava Rice, Gerard - Matthew Villarreal, Joshua - Spencer Rich, Alysha - Emma Sucato, Libby - Taylor Penn, Leslie - Aubrey Lynae

Ensemble: Becca Bauer, Mirka Caceres, Kristiana Corona, Ali Giordano, McKenzie Jessen, Mia McFarland

Rundates: July 29 - August 6, 2023

Showtimes:

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, July 30, 2023 - 02:00 PM

Friday, August 4, 2023 - 07:00 PM

Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, August 6, 2023 - 02:00 PM