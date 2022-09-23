Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and More

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2022-23 season.

Performances include must-see local talent, evenings of jazz, classical greats on display and chart-topping performers. Below is the schedule of concerts and other performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change).

Season Lineup:

Hitting New Heights | Mandy Gonzales & Javier Munoz

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 8 p.m.

The Broadway stars of "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" join voices to celebrate Broadway's hottest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. This performance features songs from "Wicked" to "Hamilton" and beyond. It's truly a tour-de-force concert event!

ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence (32nd Annual)

Youth Celebration, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Adult Celebration, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

The ariZoni Theatre Awards promote the visibility, cooperation and growth of theaters in the Valley and are dedicated to recognizing excellence in theatrical performances, as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theatre.

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre | Flamanco Intimo

Fridays; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28; 2022; 8 p.m.

Saturdays; Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29; 2022; 8 p.m.

Beautiful costumes, undulating arms, fiery footwork, intricate Spanish guitar and soul-stirring vocals come together to deliver an unforgettable show from Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre.

Scottsdale Philharmonic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2023, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2023, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic provides the city of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra, performing a series of traditional classical music concerts for audiences of all ages. The Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform a special holiday concert on Dec. 11.

California Guitar Trio with Montréal Guitare Trio

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, 8 p.m.

This six-guitar "phenomensemble" delivers groundbreaking, highly entertaining shows, filled with innovative arrangements of each other's repertoire alongside new music for guitar sextet. When they join forces, the result is an unforgettable concert experience that could include rock classics from The Beatles, Radiohead and David Bowie or even spaghetti western themes.

Aida Cuevas

45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo

Accompanied by Mariachi Aztlán

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 8 p.m.

Aida Cuevas presents "45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo," an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as Mexico's most important female voice: "The Queen of Mariachi."

Soweto Gospel Choir

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Soweto Gospel Choir returns to North America with "HOPE - It's Been A Long Time Coming." This special program celebrates American and South African artists associated with the struggles for civil rights and social justice including music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte and Mahalia Jackson to African gospel music and spirituals.



Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 8 p.m.

Alan Cumming has done it all. He has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so. He made back-to-back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls. He has played God, the devil, Hitler, the pope, Hamlet, all the parts in "Macbeth," Dionysus, a Smurf (twice) and the EmCee in "Cabaret" (thrice). And now he's coming to Scottsdale.



Vienna Boys Choir

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, 7 p.m.

The Vienna Boys Choir has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire, which includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music.



Matthew Whitaker

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 8 p.m.

WBGO jazz radio describes pianist Matthew Whitaker, winner of the 2019 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award, as "music," saying "To see and hear him play is to know that divine talent exists. Beyond his innate musical abilities is a sheer joy and passion to create music."

Altan: Donegal to Scottsdale

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

With a Celtic spirit culled from the rich musical traditions of their native County Donegal, Altan explores the expanse of Irish music, from lovely old tunes to lively jigs and reels. Their exquisitely produced, award-winning recordings and their heartwarming, dynamic live performances have captivated audiences from Donegal to Tokyo to Seattle.

Jake Shimabukuro

Christmas in Hawai'i

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, 8 p.m.

'Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha Jake Shimabukuro will bring joy to the world this upcoming holiday season by delivering a special gift for all with his eclectic holiday show, Jake Shimabukuro - Christmas in Hawai'i. Shimabukuro's genuine love for people, the spirit of holidays, and his beloved home of Hawai'i are at the forefront of the show.

Emerson String Quartet

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 8 p.m.

The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, described by The Boston Globe as "an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness." The group is now on its final world tour; after more than 40 years of performing, they will be disbanding in 2023.

Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, 8 p.m.

Celtic Woman comprises four angelic-voiced Irish women whose performing skills and instrumental virtuosity bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life. In concert, their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments.



BODYTRAFFIC

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, 8 p.m.

BODYTRAFFIC uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance. Since its inception in 2007, the company has held its place at the forefront of the concert dance world with a compelling style that "suggests invention, attitude, and urban edge" (The Boston Globe).



Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

American Pianistic Treasures

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Discover "American Pianistic Treasures" as Jeffrey Siegel gives us all the glittering details behind Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein, Gottschalk and MacDowell.

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 8 p.m.

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook. A graceful blend of classical, pop, jazz, swing and Broadway tunes, Hernández's organic, irreverent renditions have become instant classics.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 6 p.m.

Described by All About Jazz as "both relaxed and expressive," brothers Chris and Dan Brubeck, along with Mike DeMicco and Chuck Lamb, perform at concert series, colleges and jazz festivals across North America and Europe.

The Temptations

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

The Temptations' heritage, influence and contributions to the global music landscape are monumental. Often referred to as American music royalty, the group is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with a new album, Temptations 60, and an international tour.

We Love Lucy | A Fan Party

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2023, 6 p.m.

Show off your "I Love Lucy" trivia, watch original "I Love Lucy" episodes, and come dressed to impress as your best Lucy look-alike - fit for a night of fun as a lead-up to the public performance of L.A. Theatre Works' "Lucy Loves Desi." Participants can also make plans to experience L.A. Theatre Works' play "Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Limón Dance Company

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 8 p.m.

The Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of dance since the company's inception in 1946, and its works have influenced the evolution of dance with their arresting visual clarity, theatricality and rhythmic and musical life.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

Immortal Impromptus

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

There's a reason why Jeffrey Siegel calls these beloved works of Chopin, Schubert and Gabriel Fauré "Immortal."

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Renaud Capuçon

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, Orpheus will bring a special program with violinist Renaud Capuçon to Scottsdale, only days after its planned Carnegie Hall debut.

Assisted Living: The Musical

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the active retirement community where 70-something is the new 20-something - only with looser skin. With 18 characters, all played by the show's two stars, "Assisted Living: The Musical" is a vaudeville-esque romp for everyone who is aging, and for those who hope to.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with "The Way It Is," his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. He has since collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers and more.

Arizona Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, 9 a.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

A curated and judged exhibition of the world's finest collector cars, Arizona Concours d'Elegance is a celebration of automotive design. The outdoor event invites roughly 100 select, rare and exotic automobiles to be considered for judging and exhibition.

L.A. Theatre Works

Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 8 p.m.

"Lucy Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" tells the tale of how the pioneering television sitcom came to be with as much heart and humor as an episode of "I Love Lucy" itself. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer - son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer - spins the hilarious, true story behind America's beloved television comedy.



Jessica Vosk

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Described by Broadway World as having a voice "so perfect, so pure," Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for starring roles on the musical theater and concert stage.

Christian McBride's New Jawn

Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, 8 p.m.

American jazz bassist Christian McBride is a luminary with one hand ever reaching for new heights and the other extended in fellowship - and perhaps the hint of a challenge - inviting us to join him.

KODO

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Exploring the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese taiko drum, Kodo is forging new directions for a vibrant living art form. Kodo forms its performances through the combination of three elements: traditional Japanese folk arts, compositions by KODO's friends and mentors, and original works composed by KODO members.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

Musical Valentines

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Find a little something sweet with "Musical Valentines" as Jeffrey Siegel waxes romantic with the love-inspired music of Liszt, Chopin, Schumann and Brahms.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Marc-André Hamelin

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

"A performer of near-superhuman technical prowess" (The New York Times), pianist Marc-André Hamelin is known worldwide for his unrivaled blend of consummate musicianship and brilliant technique in the great works of the established repertoire.

Robert Dubac's STAND-UP JESUS

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Robert Dubac draws on decades of showbiz experience as a writer, actor, and stand-up comic to create solo shows that explore social mores, political ideas, and the complexity of the human experience, like "Stand-Up Jesus," an irreverent look at reverence.

Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

Ramin Karimloo with Seth Rudetsky

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, 8 p.m.

Ramin Karimloo is an Olivier and Tony Award nominee who made his name in some of the West End's most enduring productions, most notably "Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Misérables."

The Scottsdale Chorus

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, 3 p.m.

The incomparable Scottsdale Chorus blends four-part, barbershop-style harmony with innovative choreography and glittering costumes for a journey from the swing era to modern a cappella.

Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo

Friday, March 3, 2023, 8 p.m.

Grammy-nominated artists Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez leave audiences completely mesmerized by their fearless and virtuosic playing, exploring a variety of moods and influences, from Cuban classics to collaborative original compositions to unexpected favorites.

Arizona Trolley Dances

Off-site

Friday, March 3, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023

A series of site-specific dance performances are presented in various locations around Old Town Scottsdale, reveling in the artistry of movement and a sense of place.

Sun & Sounds | Free Outdoor Concert Series

Remi Goode & Gabe Lehrer

Hot Houses Orchids

Civic Center Live!

Sunday, March 5, 2023, noon-4 p.m.

Free Sunday concerts return to the newly renovated outdoor spaces at Scottsdale Civic Center, featuring the close harmonies of Remi Goode & Gabe Lehrer and the pop-rock-soul band Hot House Orchids.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Preservation Hall is a humble, much-loved room dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is embarking on a pilgrimage of its own: a nationwide tour to celebrate the Hall's 60th anniversary and initiate audiences into the ineffable experience of channeling their ancestors through the music and culture they've inherited.



Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Avi Avital, mandolin

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

The first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy, Avi Avital has been compared to Andres Segovia for his championship of his instrument. He joins the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, one of the world's finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world's greatest orchestral music.

Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

Megan Hilty with Seth Rudetsky

Saturday, March 11, 2023, 8 p.m.

Tony nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer, both on stage and on screen, with critical acclaim for her Broadway debut of Glinda in "Wicked," as well as her most-recognized portrayal of Ivy Lynn in NBC's "Smash."

Sun & Sounds | Free Outdoor Concert Series

Carlos Azarte and the Kind Souls

Civic Center Live!

Sunday, March 12, 2023, noon-4 p.m.

Free Sunday concerts return to the newly renovated outdoor spaces at Scottsdale Civic Center, featuring Tatiana Crespo's Latin stylings and the combination of soul, folk, norteño and Americana of Carlos Arzate and The Kind Souls.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, March 12, 2023, 2 p.m.

A legend lives on as the Glenn Miller Orchestra presents seven decades of hits. The 18-member ensemble just celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2021 and continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements alongside more modern selections performed in the distinctive Miller style and sound.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

Mozart and Friends: Beethoven and Haydn

Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

With "Mozart and Friends," Jeffrey Siegel's methodically rehearsed program explores connections to Beethoven and Haydn.

Sun & Sounds | Free Outdoor Concert Series

Jaden Pullen

Gabriel Bey & Friends

Civic Center Live!

Sunday, March 19, 2023, noon-4 p.m.

Free Sunday concerts return to the newly renovated outdoor spaces at Scottsdale Civic Center, featuring the smooth vocals of Japhar Pullen and the trumpet-centered tunes of Gabriel Bey & Friends.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Balourdet Quartet with Adam Sadberry, flute

Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

The Balourdet Quartet, recipients of the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, shares the stage with Memphis Symphony Orchestra acting principal flutist Adam Sadberry. In addition to their performance, the musicians will provide outreach to local music students during their visit to Scottsdale.

Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion

Thursday, March 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Masters of Percussion began as a platform for both popular and rarely heard rhythm traditions from India. Now curator, conductor and producer Zakir Hussain brings the best Indian music and world percussion for this unforgettable and extraordinary concert experience.

Dance Heginbotham

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8 p.m.

Celebrated for its vibrant athleticism, humor, theatricality and commitment to collaboration, Dance Heginbotham performs a program of repertory favorites, paired with live music. With the full range of the dancers' virtuosity on display, the evening's works are inspired by an array of styles, from ballet to flamenco and classical music to Spanish guitar.

Sun & Sounds | Free Outdoor Concert Series

Cisco and The Racecars

Kim Weston

Civic Center Live!

Sunday, March 26, 2023, noon-4 p.m.

Free Sunday concerts return to the newly renovated outdoor spaces at Scottsdale Civic Center, featuring the bluegrass, folk and Americana sounds of Cisco and The Racecars and Kim Weston's poetic jazz.

Fran Lebowitz

Friday, April 7, 2023, 8 p.m.

Purveyor of urban cool, Fran Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whose essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media. In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Van Cliburn Gold Medalist-Yunchan Lim

Friday, April 14, 2023, 8 p.m.

Yunchan Lim has been taking home major awards from prominent piano competitions since 2018, when he was only 14 years old, and now he's the 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist.

An Evening with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

Friday, April 28, 2023, 8 p.m.

Marty Stuart is living, breathing country-music history. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, and has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield and points in between.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Les Violons du Roy

Jonathan Cohen, Music Director

Inon Barnatan, piano

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8 p.m.

The chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy performs "with such unity of purpose that one might think they were a single instrument" (The Washington Post). They are joined by Inon Barnatan, celebrated for his poetic sensibility, musical intelligence and consummate artistry.

Joshua Redman 3x3

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Joshua Redman's latest project is a celebration of the power of three - the music of three iconic jazz composers (Ellington, Monk and Shorter) interpreted in the classic trio format of saxophone, bass and drums.