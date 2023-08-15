STEAL AWAY Opens Black Theatre Troupe's Season This September

STEAL AWAY will be performed September 15 through October 1, 2023 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center.

Aug. 15, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe opens its 2023-24 season with Ramona King's uproarious comedy, STEAL AWAY.

 

A Folktale, set in Chicago during the Depression, this farce is the story of 5 upstanding church ladies who raise funds to send young Black women to college by holding bake sales and the like. But when they are turned down at the bank for a loan to send another young woman to college, because the White bank manager doesn't think "colored girls" need an education, the ladies decide to join in Tracyada's scheme to rob a bank! This uproarious comedy features Amani Anacaona as "Tracyada," Cynnita Agent as "Blu," Shonda Royall as "Sutty," Cherylandria Banks as "Stella," Sylvia LaVonnté as "Jade," and Lydia Corbin as "Red." STEAL AWAY will be directed by Walter Belcher.

 

STEAL AWAY will be performed September 15 through October 1, 2023 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034. 

 

﻿Tickets are $50 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

 

Founded by Helen K. Mason in 1970 as a space for underserved artists to share the Black experience, Black Theatre Troupe began performing small plays, poetry readings, and musical performances in a community center in Phoenix's historic multi-cultural Eastlake Park.

 

﻿The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is now the company's permanent home, a state-of-the-art facility located at Washington and 14th Streets in downtown Phoenix – exactly two blocks from where it all began. It features a 150-seat theatre, rehearsal space, costume shop and administrative offices. The Black Theatre Troupe's main-stage productions and educational outreach programs serve constituents from seniors to young adults and children. 

 

Recognized as one of the longest, continuously operating Black theatre companies in the United States, Black Theatre Troupe has become one of Phoenix's major cultural attractions, providing training, employment and performance opportunities for multi-ethnic and underserved artists for over 50 years. 

 

Black Theatre Troupe's productions and educational outreach programs broaden and enhance relationships within the community, from seniors and young adults to children, fostering understanding outside the Black community and bridging divisions which have too often separated people of color from the majority population.

 

Since its debut production in 1970 of Lonne Elder's nationally acclaimed drama of social and political consciousness, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, Black Theatre Troupe has gained a national reputation for producing powerful works with an emphasis on Black playwrights and is dedicated to delivering some of the country's most courageous theater, while illuminating our shared humanity.




