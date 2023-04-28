SMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing Event

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) will host Print Matters: Artist Book-Signing on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., during the museum's monthly Second Saturdays @ SMoCA.

This special book-signing features artists, curators and writers behind three new art publications. Two are catalogs for the SMoCA exhibitions "Language in Times of Miscommunication" and "In Our Time: Selections from the Singer Collection." The third is a limited-edition artist book by Hirmer Publishers featuring artist Kristin Bauer, whose work is currently part of the "Language in Times of Miscommunication" exhibition.

In addition to Bauer, the creatives participating in the signing include artists Merryn Omotayo Alaka and Ann Morton, editor and writer Deborah Sussman and SMoCA curators Jennifer McCabe, Keshia Turley and Lauren R. O'Connell.

"SMoCA is so proud to have recently published two incredible art books, featuring more than 50 artists," said McCabe, who is the museum's director and chief curator. "The original writing included in these catalogs reinforces our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the arts as it contributes to the future of art history. Join us to celebrate the art, the artists and these gorgeous books!"

About the Books

"Language in Times of Miscommunication" is a conceptual exhibition catalog that investigates the slippery relationship between opinion, fact and fiction within the construct of our collective reality through the work of 18 contemporary artists, interwoven as visual commentary within an extensive essay by O'Connell, who curated the exhibition. Designed by the bi-coastal, LGBTQ+ and minority-owned studio Polymode, the catalog is considered a twofold object - publication and artwork - that conveys notions of intentional and unintentional miscommunication through poetic research and speculative design.

"In Our Time: Selections from the Singer Collection" is an exhibition catalog that features paintings and works on paper by 27 contemporary artists, all selected from the collection of Iris and Adam Singer. The cover features two versions of a commissioned print by the Arizona-based artist Merryn Omotayo Alaka. Contextualizing this global exhibition are essays by McCabe, Natasha Becker, Camille Bacon, Alejo Benedetti, Derek Fodjour, Richard J. Powell, Kellie Romany, Raél Jero Salley, Keshia Turley, Emily Wilkerson and Allison Young.

"Kristin Bauer: This Is Like That 2017-2020" is a conceptually designed book as art object that archives the artist's work from 2017 to 2020, including essays and dialogue from collaborating curators and writers exploring historic and contemporary influences and references connecting the artwork to the zeitgeist. The book is designed by Alexander Kohnke, together with the artist, and distributed by Hirmer Publishers.

"This book is a many years-long project with layers of collaboration and partnerships built in," Bauer said. "I'm excited to be releasing a special artist print insert edition at this signing, produced in residency at The Space Program San Francisco, remixing text and image content from the art in the book."

All books will be available for purchase at the museum in the Shop@SMoCA. This event is presented in conjunction with the SMoCA exhibition "Language in Times of Miscommunication," on view through Aug. 27, 2023. Learn more about this and other SMOCA events at SMoCA.org/events.

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Admission is $10-$12 for non-members; $7-$9 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-wish every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. Timed-entry tickets are required. Save time and money by booking online at SMoCA.org.