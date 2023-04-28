Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing Event

The event is on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Apr. 28, 2023  
SMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing Event

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) will host Print Matters: Artist Book-Signing on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., during the museum's monthly Second Saturdays @ SMoCA.

This special book-signing features artists, curators and writers behind three new art publications. Two are catalogs for the SMoCA exhibitions "Language in Times of Miscommunication" and "In Our Time: Selections from the Singer Collection." The third is a limited-edition artist book by Hirmer Publishers featuring artist Kristin Bauer, whose work is currently part of the "Language in Times of Miscommunication" exhibition.

In addition to Bauer, the creatives participating in the signing include artists Merryn Omotayo Alaka and Ann Morton, editor and writer Deborah Sussman and SMoCA curators Jennifer McCabe, Keshia Turley and Lauren R. O'Connell.

"SMoCA is so proud to have recently published two incredible art books, featuring more than 50 artists," said McCabe, who is the museum's director and chief curator. "The original writing included in these catalogs reinforces our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the arts as it contributes to the future of art history. Join us to celebrate the art, the artists and these gorgeous books!"

About the Books

"Language in Times of Miscommunication" is a conceptual exhibition catalog that investigates the slippery relationship between opinion, fact and fiction within the construct of our collective reality through the work of 18 contemporary artists, interwoven as visual commentary within an extensive essay by O'Connell, who curated the exhibition. Designed by the bi-coastal, LGBTQ+ and minority-owned studio Polymode, the catalog is considered a twofold object - publication and artwork - that conveys notions of intentional and unintentional miscommunication through poetic research and speculative design.

"In Our Time: Selections from the Singer Collection" is an exhibition catalog that features paintings and works on paper by 27 contemporary artists, all selected from the collection of Iris and Adam Singer. The cover features two versions of a commissioned print by the Arizona-based artist Merryn Omotayo Alaka. Contextualizing this global exhibition are essays by McCabe, Natasha Becker, Camille Bacon, Alejo Benedetti, Derek Fodjour, Richard J. Powell, Kellie Romany, Raél Jero Salley, Keshia Turley, Emily Wilkerson and Allison Young.

"Kristin Bauer: This Is Like That 2017-2020" is a conceptually designed book as art object that archives the artist's work from 2017 to 2020, including essays and dialogue from collaborating curators and writers exploring historic and contemporary influences and references connecting the artwork to the zeitgeist. The book is designed by Alexander Kohnke, together with the artist, and distributed by Hirmer Publishers.

"This book is a many years-long project with layers of collaboration and partnerships built in," Bauer said. "I'm excited to be releasing a special artist print insert edition at this signing, produced in residency at The Space Program San Francisco, remixing text and image content from the art in the book."

All books will be available for purchase at the museum in the Shop@SMoCA. This event is presented in conjunction with the SMoCA exhibition "Language in Times of Miscommunication," on view through Aug. 27, 2023. Learn more about this and other SMOCA events at SMoCA.org/events.

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Admission is $10-$12 for non-members; $7-$9 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-wish every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. Timed-entry tickets are required. Save time and money by booking online at SMoCA.org.




Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL Photo
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL
The Great AZ Puppet Theatre will present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL from May 11 through 28.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Comes to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in June Photo
Mary Chapin Carpenter Comes to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in June
Mary Chapin Carpenter, illustrious for her historic impact on women’s songwriting and her skilled fusion of pop, folk and country artistry, will perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on June 13.
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present Red Herring Puppets THE UGLY DUCKLING and More in May Photo
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present Red Herring Puppets' THE UGLY DUCKLING and More in May
Guest Artist RED HERRING PUPPETS will present 'THE UGLY DUCKLING' from May 4 through 7 and SPRING FLING PUPPET SLAM will be held on Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6.
Noel Cowards BPRIVATE LIVES Reimagined At Arizona Theatre Company Photo
Noel Coward's BPRIVATE LIVES Reimagined At Arizona Theatre Company
Arizona Theatre Company, recognized as the official state theater, has announced that it will be producing Noël Coward's Private Lives April 15 through May 6 at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson and May 11 through May 28 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix. The first act will take place in 1931 Argentina, while the second act takes place in modern-day Uruguay.

More Hot Stories For You


SMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing EventSMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing Event
April 28, 2023

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) will host Print Matters: Artist Book-Signing on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., during the museum's monthly Second Saturdays @ SMoCA.
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLLGreat AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL
April 27, 2023

The Great AZ Puppet Theatre will present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL from May 11 through 28.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Comes to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in JuneMary Chapin Carpenter Comes to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in June
April 27, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter, illustrious for her historic impact on women’s songwriting and her skilled fusion of pop, folk and country artistry, will perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on June 13.
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present Red Herring Puppets' THE UGLY DUCKLING and More in MayGreat AZ Puppet Theater to Present Red Herring Puppets' THE UGLY DUCKLING and More in May
April 23, 2023

Guest Artist RED HERRING PUPPETS will present 'THE UGLY DUCKLING' from May 4 through 7 and SPRING FLING PUPPET SLAM will be held on Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6.
Noel Coward's BPRIVATE LIVES Reimagined At Arizona Theatre CompanyNoel Coward's BPRIVATE LIVES Reimagined At Arizona Theatre Company
April 19, 2023

Arizona Theatre Company, recognized as the official state theater, has announced that it will be producing Noël Coward's Private Lives April 15 through May 6 at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson and May 11 through May 28 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix. The first act will take place in 1931 Argentina, while the second act takes place in modern-day Uruguay.
share