Rosie's House Hosts April Tours For New Families

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Rosie's House, one of the nation's largest providers of free music education, is now enrolling students for the 2026–2027 school year, offering expanded opportunities for children and families from infancy through grade 12.

To welcome new families, Rosie's House will host a series of tours throughout April, offering a chance to explore the campus and learn about the free music programs.

Tours of Rosie's House are available for families interested in enrolling in the program and can be reserved at rosieshouse.org. Visitors can explore classrooms, performance spaces, and amenities while learning more about the program's curriculum, available instruments, and the positive impact of music education on student growth and success.

Tours will be held at Rosie's House, 919 E. Jefferson on the following dates:

April 2 at 6:00 PM

April 4 at 11:00 AM

April 6 at 6:00 PM

April 9 at 6:00 PM

April 11 at 11:00 AM

April 13 at 6:00 PM

April 16 at 6:00 PM

April 20 at 6:00 PM

Rosie's House offers a full continuum of programming, including Early Childhood classes for infants and toddlers, a grade 1–12 Afterschool Music Program, and a dynamic Summer Music Program. All programs are 100% free, removing financial barriers and creating access to high-quality music education for families across the Valley.

The Early Childhood Program introduces young learners to music through engaging, developmentally appropriate experiences that support early growth and creativity. Enrollment for Summer 2026 Early Childhood programs opens next week, with Fall 2026 enrollment opening in July.

The Afterschool Program, serving students in grades 1–12, provides free music instruction, instruments, and meals in a supportive environment that fosters confidence, discipline, and academic success. Enrollment for the afterschool program is open now through April 30, 2026.

Rosie's House's Summer Music Program continues to grow, now offering expanded opportunities for students across age groups. Enrollment is open through May 1, 2026, or until classes reach capacity.

In response to growing demand, Rosie's House has expanded enrollment by more than 16% over the past year and recently enhanced its campus to better serve students and families. The expanded facilities for the 15,000 square foot campus include a dedicated Piano Lab, an Early Childhood classroom for the program's youngest learners, additional studio spaces for private lessons, a community center for students and families, a conference room for collaboration and planning, and expanded storage to support the organization's continued growth.

“When we moved into our home on Jefferson Street in 2022, we left 3,000 square feet unfinished, ready for the moment demand would outpace our space,” said CEO Becky Bell Ballard. “Three years later, our waitlist answered. Construction is now complete, and as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we're closer than ever to our goal of serving 1,000 students. The space is there. Now we're filling it with kids.”

With a mission to eliminate barriers to high-quality music education, Rosie's House provides a safe, inspiring space where young people can grow, create, and thrive.

Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to schedule a tour or visit the enrollment page to get started.

﻿Learn more at https://rosieshouse.org/programs/enroll/