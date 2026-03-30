Review: THREE SISTAHS at Black Theatre Troupe

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Having just returned from Black Theatre Troupe's production of THREE SISTAHS, I am struck by its emotional depth and quality. Rarely have I seen a musical so perfectly crafted and performed. The achievement is even more impressive as it marks the directorial debut of Dzifa Kwawu, who captures the spirit and complexity of Thomas W. Jones II's book and lyrics (inspired by Chekhov's Three Sisters) with remarkable precision.

Eboni McDonald (Marsha), Britahn Newbill (Olive), and Kay B. Rose (Irene) command the stage with voices that are rich, full-throated, and luminous, amplifying a story filled with irony, revelation, and the restless pull of memories.

The musical opens in mourning. The sisters, clad in black, have returned from the funeral of their brother Andrei, killed in Vietnam. As they chant My Father's House, the audience is drawn immediately into a moment of collective grief and spiritual solemnity. It's just the beginning of a show that resonates with the power of gospel and pop.

Some musicals move forward with spectacle. THREE SISTAHS moves inward.

As they pack up their childhood home, now sold, the sisters revisit childhood, confront old grievances, and rediscover the bonds that shaped them. The production's emotional strength lies in the interplay among its three artists. Newbill's Olive carries the steadiness of someone long accustomed to holding the family together and making crucial decisions on their behalf. Rose's Irene reflects a generation restless to challenge society's inequities. McDonald's Marsha brings strength and vitality to a role that involves a search for meaning in her marriage and her family. Their voices blend seamlessly, and it is their glances, flashes of humor, and candor that make their relationship feel vividly real.

Music director Brenda Hankins shapes Hubbard's score with warmth and clarity, accompanied by Joey Leyva on trumpet, Bruce Simpson on drums, and Mike Wojohowitz on sax and flute. Gospel and soul anchor the score in Black musical traditions, and Hankins navigates the emotional shifts between them with a sure and steady hand.

The design elements serve the story well. Tiana Torrilhon-Wood's set provides an evocative space where past and present coexist. Andrei's duffel bag sits in a corner like a silent witness to the sisters' reflection on how their father pushed their brother into service in Vietnam. Alex Alegria's lighting shifts subtly, capturing mood and memory.

Black Theatre Troupe has long used the stage not merely for entertainment but as a place of cultural reflection, and this production continues that tradition. The intimacy of the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center only deepens the experience, allowing the audience to register even the smallest emotional shift.

This production, in its entirety, is a tour de force and a testament to Black Theatre Troupe's commitment to telling the stories of Black Americans. A must-see!

THREE SISTAHS runs through April 12th at:

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center -- 1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ

Black Theatre Troupe -- https://www.blacktheatretroupe.org/ -- 602-258-8128

Graphic credit to BTT

Reader Reviews

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...