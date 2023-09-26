Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Hale Centre, Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert Arizona’s lovely Hale Theatre opened Robert Harling’s STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tuesday, September 19, with shows running through November 21, 2023. Tickets are available on Monday and Tuesday evenings, with some additional 4:00 pm matinee shows. This show is produced by David and Corrin Dietlein and directed by Jere Van Patten. Many talented stage and costume designers take us to Chinqaupin Parish, Louisiana to drop in and get to know some quirky Southern ladies.

Spanning a few years, STEEL MAGNOLIAS is the story of a close-knit group of women who really let their hair down at the Truvy Jones’s beauty shop. From the hairspray to the staged props above the four wings, it is easy to see ourselves as customers, or passersby, looking into the shop—and lives—of these life-long friends.

The movements and expressions of Lana Shumway as Truvy, and Kathleen Richards as the combative Ouiser Boudeaux, are very funny. We see growth and character development from the young bride Shelby, played by Diana Stapley, and Annelle, portrayed by Kamie Tierce. Clairee Belcher, the mayor’s widow, is a dignified character played by Polly Chapman, who slyly joins in the fun without diluting her dignity.

Linsey Maxson displays a wide range of emotions throughout as M’Lynn Eatenton, the mother of the bride: at times playful, yet uptight and bossy with Shelby, and then devastated by her loss in the last act. Scene 2 in Act 2 moved me to tears.

In-the-round theaters must adapt the stage to the play, or the play to the stage. Though the actors move around facing all directions, the audience seated on the ‘back’ (north) side viewed the actors’ backsides a bit more than I would’ve liked. That’s always a challenge with a round stage. Fortunately, there is enough movement to keep it interesting, but the downside is that some of the movement comes across as artificial, given that women generally sit in a beauty parlor. There were magazines, coffee, and other homey touches in Truvy’s converted-garage beauty parlor, so props to the props for that.

Costumes, lighting, and audio were appropriate, but sometimes the actors either did not project their voices quite enough, or could have used more volume on their audio. There was an intermittent low hum, so I suspect an equipment problem. It seemed to occur mostly when two characters were in close contact.

Tickets are already limited for this wonderful show, so get yours as soon as you can.