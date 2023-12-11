Review: A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL at Valley Youth Theatre

Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona brings us “A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL” by Executive Producer Bobb Cooper. Directed by Leigh Ann Dolan, this is a classic story of friendship, frolicking, and fun. Two succinct acts, perfect for antsy youngsters, this performance includes special surprises at the beginning and end of Act Two.

The entire performance is enchanting. Some of these young actors already have agents, and all of them are very comfortable and convincing in their roles. This delightful performance showcases the talents of thirteen children and teenagers, all very good actors, singers, and dancers. The choreography makes great use of the stage, and the actors’ wonderful physical comedy adds to the charm. The costumes and make-up – for the named characters and woodland creatures – are impressively designed by Karol Cooper. The characters, habitats, and props are faithful to the illustrations in Milne’s books. No detail is overlooked – even the shoes, gloves, and make-up convince us we are in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Charlie Darling perfectly portrays Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh’s best human friend. Pooh Bear, in this story, is beautifully played by Lucy Glow. The other characters feature Vivian Paige Nichols as Eeyore, Kaylah Magee as Piglet, and Jaden Sparkman as the ever-energetic Tigger. Tigger’s bouncy buddy Roo is played by Violet Ritchie-Robinson (mothered by Autumn Stanley as Kanga). Owl is played by Parker Pitt, and Slye Leon portrays the commanding Rabbit. Other young actors include Charlotte Thompson, Ellie Joy Evans, Charlise Darling, and London Cairney. This production is practically flawless. Live music is synchronized with the physical comedy, as well as the choreography and lines.

Valley youth in the rapt audience were dressed in their festive Christmas garb, enthralled with the show. Children of all ages should see this enchanting performance. I conducted an informal exit poll of the younger kids in attendance: “Which part was your favorite?” Their responses: “all of it!” or “I don’t know – I loved it all.” This is my opinion, too - it’s too hard to determine the ‘best’ part.

This show runs on weekends through December 23, 2023, with two Friday performances, and tickets are available online. Paid parking behind the venue is available, and there are lots of other weekend parking spots in the vicinity.