RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Herberger Theater To Offer Free Holiday Activities

Childsplay invites kids and families to arrive at the theater one hour prior to curtain time to enjoy free holiday festivities prior to the performances of smash hit, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER at Herberger Theater.

Enter the winter wonderland where kids can visit the Elves Workshop to construct a holiday craft, enjoy a cup of Mrs. Claus' delicious hot chocolate and holiday goodies and visit the photo booth to take a commemorative photo. Every child attending the performances will receive a free Rudolph Red Nose to take part in the festivities.

The delightful live stage version of the classic TV special, performances of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER are Saturdays and Sundays, November 18 - December 24 with additional performances during Christmas week. Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets for RUDOLPH start at $20 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org or by calling Herberger Box office at (602) 252-8497.

Special Performances of Rudolph The Red Nosed-Reindeer:

Storybook Previews

Nov. 18 at 1 pm and Nov. 26 at 4 pm

Enjoy $15 tickets and a free book to take home with you! Storybook Performances are sponsored by the Steele Foundation. All seats are General Admission.

Sing Along Performance

Dec. 21 4 pm

Filled with your favorite songs from the TV special, the audience is invited to sing along with the cast during the show. Commemorative Sing Along booklet provided.

Rudolph Back Stage Tour Performances

Dec. 9 and Dec. 23 following the 4 pm shows

Go behind-the-scenes with a backstage tour of the show! Walk on stage, see props and costumes, and learn about how the magic is made. Backstage Tours are $5 per person and limited to 30 people per tour. Advanced Registration required.

Follow the delightful journey of Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius as they encounter the Abominable Snowman and journey to the land of Misfit Toys. With projection magic and incredible costumes, the iconic stop-motion sensation truly jumps from the TV to the stage!

Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Sam The Snowman floats across the stage and tells the story of Rudolph's journey. The North Pole will come to life, complete with Santa Claus and his hilarious elves! Childsplay will bring magic to your holiday celebrations as Rudolph soars in the air, teaching us that what makes us different can also make us special.

Tickets at childsplayaz.org.