REMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in March

The performance is on March 16, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

REMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in March

 Fountain Hills Theater has announced a musical celebration of classic Vegas with a one-night only benefit performance of Remembering Vegas featuring Fountain Hills Theater veteran, Alex Gonzalez.

The performance is on March 16, 2024.

A Musical Celebration of Classic Vegas – Alex Gonzalez, a Fountain Hills Theater award-winning actor, brings his celebration of classic Las Vegas back to the FHT stage for a one-night only event not to be missed, all in support of Fountain Hills Theater. Alex and his special guests bring to life the days of highballs and high rollers, Elvis and Frank, and everything that made Vegas, Vegas Baby! Expect to be swooning to songs like, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Now and Forever;” and rockin’ to Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas.” In addition, be the first to hear the official announcement, during this performance, of our 2024-25 Season of shows!

Alex has most recently been seen onstage at Fountain Hills Theater in Ghost the Musical, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Lend Me A Tenor, and Grand Hotel. Long-time patrons will remember him from South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, The Full Monty, and Oklahoma, to name but a few.

Says Alex Gonzalez, about this heartfelt, upcoming benefit performance:
“I have been performing in the Valley for over 40 years with many local theater companies, but Fountain Hills Theater has been not just another theater company where I’ve performed. It has been more like a home to me, having been in over 50 productions, starting with “The Music Man” in 1991.”

Says Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Technical Director, Peter J. Hill about Alex’s contributions to the Theater:
“We are so excited to have Alex bring his show to our stage once again. Alex has been practically a fixture in our shows for two decades, and to play host to his cabaret show once again is a privilege for FHT and an absolute delight for our audience!" 


Remembering Vegas will play Saturday, March 16th with a reception beginning at 5pm, and performance beginning at 6:00pm at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Individual tickets are $50.00. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting Click Here. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
The Bridge Initiative Announces Spring Season With THE FLORA & FAUNA, THE MOORS, and T Photo
The Bridge Initiative Announces Spring Season With THE FLORA & FAUNA, THE MOORS, and THE BRIDGE CABARET SERIES

The Bridge Initiative announces its Spring Season featuring productions of 'The Flora & Fauna,' 'The Moors,' and the Bridge Cabaret Series. The season continues the company's mission of centering female-identifying writers, directors, and artistic leadership.

2
Scottsdale Arts Sets Cosmic Crescendo Theme for Annual Gala Photo
Scottsdale Arts Sets 'Cosmic Crescendo' Theme for Annual Gala

For The ARTrageous Gala on April 6 at Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale Arts is going cosmic.

3
REMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in March Photo
REMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in March

 Fountain Hills Theater has announced a musical celebration of classic Vegas with a one-night only benefit performance of Remembering Vegas featuring Fountain Hills Theater veteran, Alex Gonzalez.

4
Student Blog: Did You Just Say Theatre Competition? Photo
Student Blog: Did You Just Say 'Theatre Competition?'

Theatre is usually designed to be a collaborative art form, but competitions for high-school thespians give us the opportunity to express our suppressed competitive instincts and use the skills we have developed in a “win-or-lose” environment.

More Hot Stories For You

The Bridge Initiative Announces Spring Season With THE FLORA & FAUNA, THE MOORS, and THE BRIDGE CABARET SERIESThe Bridge Initiative Announces Spring Season With THE FLORA & FAUNA, THE MOORS, and THE BRIDGE CABARET SERIES
Scottsdale Arts Sets 'Cosmic Crescendo' Theme for Annual GalaScottsdale Arts Sets 'Cosmic Crescendo' Theme for Annual Gala
REMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in MarchREMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in March
Simply Celeste's to Host A TASTE OF LUXURY: A BLACK TIE AFFAIR Featuring Live Music, Craft Cocktails & MoreSimply Celeste's to Host A TASTE OF LUXURY: A BLACK TIE AFFAIR Featuring Live Music, Craft Cocktails & More

Videos

Photos/First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center Video
Photos/First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
The Woman in Black in Phoenix The Woman in Black
Herberger Theatre Center (2/08-2/25)Tracker
Last Five Years in Phoenix Last Five Years
Starlight Community Theater (2/02-2/04)Tracker
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
Disney's Aristocats KIDS in Phoenix Disney's Aristocats KIDS
Musical Theatre of Anthem (2/08-2/11)
Murder on the Orient Express in Phoenix Murder on the Orient Express
Starlight Community Theater (4/05-4/14)
The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd in Phoenix The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd
The Phoenix Theatre Company (2/07-3/17)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
Seminar in Phoenix Seminar
Explorers' Theatre Collective (2/02-2/10)
Moving Movies in Phoenix Moving Movies
Ballet Arizona (2/15-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You