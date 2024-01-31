REMEMBERING VEGAS Comes to Fountain Hills Theatre in March

Fountain Hills Theater has announced a musical celebration of classic Vegas with a one-night only benefit performance of Remembering Vegas featuring Fountain Hills Theater veteran, Alex Gonzalez.

The performance is on March 16, 2024.

A Musical Celebration of Classic Vegas – Alex Gonzalez, a Fountain Hills Theater award-winning actor, brings his celebration of classic Las Vegas back to the FHT stage for a one-night only event not to be missed, all in support of Fountain Hills Theater. Alex and his special guests bring to life the days of highballs and high rollers, Elvis and Frank, and everything that made Vegas, Vegas Baby! Expect to be swooning to songs like, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Now and Forever;” and rockin’ to Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas.” In addition, be the first to hear the official announcement, during this performance, of our 2024-25 Season of shows!

Alex has most recently been seen onstage at Fountain Hills Theater in Ghost the Musical, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Lend Me A Tenor, and Grand Hotel. Long-time patrons will remember him from South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, The Full Monty, and Oklahoma, to name but a few.

Says Alex Gonzalez, about this heartfelt, upcoming benefit performance:

“I have been performing in the Valley for over 40 years with many local theater companies, but Fountain Hills Theater has been not just another theater company where I’ve performed. It has been more like a home to me, having been in over 50 productions, starting with “The Music Man” in 1991.”

Says Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Technical Director, Peter J. Hill about Alex’s contributions to the Theater:

“We are so excited to have Alex bring his show to our stage once again. Alex has been practically a fixture in our shows for two decades, and to play host to his cabaret show once again is a privilege for FHT and an absolute delight for our audience!"



Remembering Vegas will play Saturday, March 16th with a reception beginning at 5pm, and performance beginning at 6:00pm at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Individual tickets are $50.00. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting Click Here. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.