Polygot Theatre's PAPER PLANET Comes To Tempe Center for the Arts, March 21- 24

Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA) presents an immersive experience for families, inviting them to explore and create inside a large-scale forest of cardboard trees and fantastic paper creations.

Theatre and play merge as Polyglot Theatre's PAPER PLANET comes to TCA, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, on March 21 - 24 at 9:30 am, 11:30 and 2:00 pm. Tickets for PAPER PLANET are $15 (children 0-2 are free) at tempecenterforthearts.com or by calling 480-350-2822.

Ticket includes admission for 1 hour session in the PAPER PLANET.

Upon entering and exploring the space, families are invited to add to this interactive and strange world using only paper, tape, and their imaginations. The forest grows and evolves each day as children and their grown-ups create new creatures, plants, and characters to add to the forest.

Guided by performers and musicians from Polyglot Theatre, PAPER PLANET is a child-led experience, where families are encouraged to interact and play in their own unique preference. Some children find themselves absorbed in quiet creating, while others prefer to play and explore with the performers and other children. This highly-sensory experience celebrates the instinctive creativity that flowers when people are given place, atmosphere, and simple materials to play with.

PAPER PLANET is a universally accessible experience, there is no English language barrier, and it can be entirely non-verbal. Children and families choose how they engage with the performers and the space, moving around as they like.

PAPER PLANET premiered in Melbourne, Australia in 2011 and has been touring the world ever since, with performances at the New Victory Theater, NYC, International Children's Festival of the Arts, Alberta (Canada), and Sydney Opera House.

For more information visit tempecenterforthearts.com or polyglot.org.au/.