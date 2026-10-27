Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Pierre Bensusan to Perform at The Sea of Glass in Tucson
The world-renowned guitarist will perform at The Sea of Glass, Center for the Arts in Tucson.
All the way from France, on Wednesday October 28th, acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will return to the Tucson, this time at The Sea of Glass, Center for the Arts. It is a rare opportunity to experience this world-renowned artist in concert and is part of his international and cross-USA 'Infinite Guitar Tour 2026'.
About Pierre Bensusan:
French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD” (in reference to the DADGAD guitar tuning he plays in), has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album “Encore”, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers' Poll, winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Bensusan is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.
Bensusan has been performing since 1974, starting in France and eventually selling over half a million albums and playing thousands of concerts, both solo and in collaboration. His many recording credits include working with Donny Osmond; and Steve Vai released three of Bensusan's albums on his Favored Nations label.
There is a sense of something both playful and serious in Bensusan's work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His playing seamlessly crosses and blends world music, classical, jazz, traditional, celtic, folk and more. His 'manner' of playing defies classification - None can be isolated as simply “Brazilian”, 'Arabic' or “French; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced. A great ambassador of peace.
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