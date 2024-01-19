Photos/Video: First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center

Islander is a musical showcase of epic storytelling, intimately staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score as dramatic as the Scottish coastline.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

See first look photos and video of the first show in Herberger Theater Center's season, the Arizona premiere of Islander, winner of Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, with associate direction by Eve Nicol, Islander is a musical showcase of epic storytelling, intimately staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score as dramatic as the Scottish coastline.

The book is written by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics are by Finn Anderson. Two performers create a world of characters while weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology to create a dazzling and unexpected soundscape.

Islander will create an expansive, ethereal soundscape for the ears and imagination as it tells the story of a community in peril and two young people finding connection inside it. 

Photo Credit: Steve Tanner

