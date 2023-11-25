Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A TWISTED MUSICAL COMEDY Opens at Theatrikos

The production runs through December 17, 2023.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

Theatrikos Theatre Company and a cast of 33 are bringing the interactive musical comedy A Christmas Carol: A Twisted Musical Comedy to the Flagstaff stage.  This is not your Grandmother’s A Christmas Carol.  Complete with audience participation and parodies of popular music, it’s a traditional fairy tale for the kids with Flagstaff humor for Mom and Dad.

Check out photos from opening night below!

“Theatrikos’ A Christmas Carol: A Twisted Musical Comedy is inspired by the most popular form of theatre in the UK. And we’re bringing it to Arizona. Our version of this holiday classic is interactive. It’s a crazy comedy. It’s a musical; with songs that are parodies of popular music. It’s hilarious. You’ll have a fun Christmas time and you’ll leave clap happy in the end!” said Theatrikos executive director and show director Chris Verrill, who is doing A Christmas Carol for the seventh time.

A Christmas Carol: A Twisted Musical Comedy has been transported from old London to old Flagstaff.  With references to local people and places such as Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff trains and falling pine cones.  There’s also a comedic dancing cows and singing tree.  Actor Nick Dietz’s favorite aspect of playing Scrooge is the chance to be ornery and portray a character completely unlike himself.  “It’s a way of acting a fantasy. I’m a giant child–I love working with children.” What makes this production special for him is its “Flag spin”. “It is more fun for the whole family. This play will be a crowd-pleaser!”

“The dances in our show are all unique and different in their own ways covering different dance styles from basic musical theatre, hip hop, jazz, and more. My personal favorite is Christmas Ghostbusters because it is a classic song that involves almost the entire cast and was the most fun to choreograph!” says choreographer Alison Johnston.

The fun the actors have on stage is infectious. Chloe Bliss, one of eight children playing Presents that assist the Ghost of Christmas Present, enjoys her role because, “It’s fun to run around and fall into each other and chase Scrooge around the table.” Another child actor, Emily Ellsworth-Bowers, achieved her dream of playing Tiny Tim: “I thought he was the best of everything!”

This show marks the return of Theatrikos’ special Family Night on Thursday, November 30.  Tickets are lower price on Family Night. 

Vaccinations are recommended, but not required.

Performances of A Christmas Carol: A Twisted Musical Comedy are at Theatrikos, November 24—December 17, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.  There’s a reception on opening night.  Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux.  Tickets can be purchased online at the link below, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

For more than 50 years, Theatrikos Theatre Company, an award-winning non-profit theatre embracing the spirit of Broadway, has been one of Northern Arizona’s leading arts organizations. Located in the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, at 11 W Cherry Ave in historic downtown Flagstaff, the theatre proudly offers nearly 70 performances of musicals, comedies and dramas annually.

Company

Company

Teri Gochenaur, Nick Dietz, and Josie Devlin

Kyle Cawood and Nick Dietz

Kaelin Foster and Nick Dietz

Kaelin Foster and Company

Macy McCarthy and Company

Charlotte Monk, Colleen Little, Nick Dietz, Paige Olson, Emma Little, Marisol McCarthy, Eleanor Kestay, Chloe Bliss and Vivian Winsor.

Nick Dietz, Marisol McCarthy and Chloe Bliss

Josie Devlin, Teri Gochanour, Aki Garcia, and Dickens, Claire Campbell, and Will Suchowiejko

Aki Garcia and Claire Campbell

Juniper Elawaut and Nick Dietz

Company

Cathleen Goff, Joey Steinberg, Josie Hebestreit, Violet Woodcock, Catalina Schaffer, Leilah Poulson, Abby Weber, Will Suchowiejko, Evelyn Weber. Next row: Colleen Little, Kyle Cawood, Cassandra Caird Macy McCarthy. Next row: Josie Devlin, Teri Gochanour, Claire Campbell, Aki Garcia, Nick Dietz, Finch Johanson, Brian Kettles. Seated/laying on Floor: Vivian Winsor, Emma Little, Paige Olson, Marisol McCarthy, Emily Ellsworth Bowers, Charlotte Monk, Ara Grimm-Woolley, Eleanor Kestay, Juniper Elewaut, Chloe Bliss

Audience




