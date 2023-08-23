MIDNIGHT OIL Theatre & Film Fest Comes To Phoenix

The evening features 6 new short films and 6 brand new plays, and brings together over 35 theatre and film artists from the Phoenix Metro area.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Review: DREAMGIRLS at The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: DREAMGIRLS at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

MIDNIGHT OIL Theatre & Film Fest Comes To Phoenix

MIDNIGHT OIL Theatre & Film Fest Comes To Phoenix

Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge, is a combined 48 hour film project and 24 hour theatre festival coming to Phoenix for one night only - Saturday, August 26th at 7PM.

The evening features 6 new short films and 6 brand new plays, and brings together over 35 theatre and film artists from the Phoenix Metro area. Tickets are only $10 (and the door Click Here) and all proceeds go to benefit Space 55 and B3 Theater, two of the Valley's most exciting alternative theatre organizations that consistently feature new work by local artists.

A bit about the process: playwrights and film teams are given prompts - a line of dialogue, a prop, and a theme to include in their piece. Film crews complete their challenge the weekend before the event, having only 48 hours to complete their films. Playwrights are given their prompt the night before the show and have about 12 hours to complete their scripts. The actors and directors come together with the writers the next morning and rehearsals begin. By 7PM, the plays are memorized and the show begins!

Film Teams: Brelby Productions, Double Down Productions, Glo-Worm Productions, Joseph Lake Guffey, Story Problems and Vanity Peaks Media, LLC.

Actors: Zach Athanasakis, Spencer Beckwith, Kiley Bishop, Ray Carter, Emile Fruean, Joseph Lake Guffey, Megan Holcomb, Haley Honeman, Talia Jones, Leonidas Karandreas, Rick Larsen, Angel Lopez, Antoinette Martin-Hanson, Raegan Parker, Nickela Rooney, Angel Sicairos, and Christian Valenzuela.

Directors: Victor Arevalo, Cody Goulder, Kim Porter, Lorraine Taylor, Carlin Thomas, and Susan Xu.

Playwrights: James Garcia, Angelica Howland, Shelby Maticic, Ashley Naftule, Kyle Olson, and John Perovich.

Tickets are available now: Click Here.

Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge is Co-Produced by BJ Garrett, Ilana Lydia, and John Perovich. For more information, please contact the producers at midnightoilphx@gmail.com.

The performances and screenings will be in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute on Saturday, August 26th, at 7PM - 1700 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Phoenix Chorale Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-2024 Season Photo
Phoenix Chorale Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-2024 Season

Discover the exciting lineup of performances for Phoenix Chorale's 2023-2024 season. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience of choral music at various venues. Don't miss out on this opportunity to witness the best of choral music in Phoenix.

2
 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns to the Herberger Theater Photo
 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns to the Herberger Theater

Following last year's sold-out performances, Childsplay brings its smash hit, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER back to the Herberger Theater for the holidays.

3
Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge is Coming to Phoenix Photo
Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge is Coming to Phoenix

Don't miss Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge in Phoenix! This one-night event features 6 new short films and 6 brand new plays, showcasing the talent of over 35 theatre and film artists from the Phoenix Metro area. Tickets are only $10, and all proceeds go to benefit Space 55 and B3 Theater. Get your tickets now!

4
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Opens In Phoenix in September Photo
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Opens In Phoenix in September

The internationally acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody is opening in Phoenix, Arizona on September 6 at Herberger Theater, Center Stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Musical Theatre of Anthem (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Under the Stars
Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Musical Theatre of Anthem (9/21-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Herberger Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Under the Stars
Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Under the Stars
Fountain Park (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Musical Theatre of Anthem (9/21-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You