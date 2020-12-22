Local Theatre Stars Present A BUSKER'S CHRISTMAS: VIRTUAL CONCERT On Christmas Eve

Local performers present, "A Busker's Christmas: Virtual Concert" on Facebook Live this Christmas Eve at 6pm. With theatres closed across the country, these artists have kept the arts alive by adapting to the online stage. Creating music, producing fundraisers, collaborating, teaching and writing. Everything shifting to online as they wait for the curtain to safely rise again. This December 24th, show your support for these incredibly accomplished artists with this FREE holiday performance all from the comfort of your home!

DETAILS:

WHEN: Christmas Eve, December, 24th, 6pm (MST)

WHERE: Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/ActingUpSeries/)

TICKETS: FREE!! (Donations, Tips, and Gifts are greatly appreciated and will be distributed to the performers. Venmo: @ACTINGUPSERIES or Email them at: ActingUpSeries@gmail.com)

Featuring a wide array of seasonal songs; you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll share, like, and comment. Produced by Arizona's newest artist run production company, Acting Up Series and hosted by Seth Tucker (Parade at Arizona Regional Theatre, La Cage Aux Folles at Arizona Broadway Theatre, I Am My Own Wife at BLK BOX PHX). The cast features staple of the Arizona stage, Jessie Jo Pauley (Kinky Boots, Americano at The Phoenix Theatre Company) and choreographer-performer Nick Flores (In The Heights at The Phoenix Theatre Company, Cir Du Soleil, and The Alexander Project). Theatre sweethearts Trisha Ditsworth (Sound of Music, Something Rotten (Upcoming) at The Phoenix Theatre Company, Sister Act at Arizona Broadway Theatre) and Matravius Avent (Tokyo Disney, Something Rotten (Upcoming) at The Phoenix Theatre Company). Recording artist James D. Gish (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and LES MISERABLES National Tours). Korean pop singer Šime Košta from the band EXP Edition. Alyssa Chiarello (Evita, Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Rocky Horror Show (Upcoming) at The Phoenix Theatre Company). As well as the new hit local musician duo, Cass & Crossland (Cassie Chilton and Alex Crossland).

No pandemic can stop these passionate artists from keeping creative this Christmas. Enjoy the gift of music this holiday season and show your support for local performers as they patiently wait for in-person shows to start again. Stay safe, wear a mask, and Happy Holidays!

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.sethatucker.com/xmas

WHAT IS A, "BUSKER"?: A person who entertains in a public place for donations.

Produced By: Acting Up Series (https://www.facebook.com/ActingUpSeries/)