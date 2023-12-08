Legendary Count Basie Orchestra And Carmen Bradford Come To Phoenix For Sarah Vaughan Centennial, February 24

In celebration of the centennial of jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan, The Nash brings the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford for a spectacular concert February 24 at 7:30 pm.

Held at The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St, proceeds from the concert will benefit The Nash's jazz education center and its efforts to expand the center's facilities downtown to serve more youth.

Bradford, discovered by Count Basie when she was just 22 years old, joins the Orchestra to perform a program of Vaughan's beloved hits.

Tickets for The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra are $59, $79 and $250 for VIP which includes pre concert reception with auction, hosted hors d'oeuvres and bar.

Tickets are available at thenash.org

﻿In the history of jazz music, there is only one bandleader that has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts nearly 40 years after his passing. Pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie was, and still is, an American institution that personifies the grandeur and excellence of Jazz.

Founded in 1935, current members include musicians hired by Basie himself: Carmen Bradford (joined in 1983) and trombonist Clarence Banks (joined in 1984). Some of the greatest soloists, composers, arrangers, and vocalists in jazz history such as Lester Young, Billie Holiday, Frank Foster, Thad Jones, Sonny Payne, Freddie Green, Snooky Young, Frank Wess, and Joe Williams, became international stars once they began working with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra.

Now directed by Scotty Barnhart, the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra has won every respected jazz recognition, won 18 Grammy Awards, appeared in several movies and television shows, as well as at every major jazz festival and major concert hall in the world.

At the age of 22 years old, Vocalist Carmen Bradford was discovered and hired by William "Count" Basie and was the featured vocalist in the legendary Count Basie Orchestra for nine years.Nominated for the Grammy in 2022,

Carmen performed on two Grammy Award winning albums with the Count Basie Orchestra including the 2019 Grammy

nominated album, "All About That Basie" conducted by Scotty Barnhart and featuring; Carmen Bradford, Stevie Wonder, Kurt Elling, Jamie Davis, Joey DeFrancesco, Jon Faddis, Wycliff Gordon, and Take 6.

Sarah Vaughan, 1924 - 1990 is recognized as one of the preeminent vocalists in jazz history, a two-time GRAMMY winner, GRAMMY Lifetime award recipient and NEA Jazz Master. She was a frequent collaborator with the Count Basie Orchestra, with numerous appearances and recordings.

Nicknamed "The Divine One" Basie's musicians "considered her one of their own: a singer who swung as hard as they did, who had the same energy, (and) the same sly humor." - Discogs

2024 marks the centenary of her birth, with celebrations and tributes planned throughout the United States.

The Nash, owned and operated by Jazz in Arizona Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is an education and performance venue named in honor of world-renowned drummer and Phoenix native, Lewis Nash. Since its opening in 2012, The Nash has grown to present more than 300 events annually including jazz performances, jam sessions and educational programs – featuring students, top local and regional musicians, national and internationally acclaimed jazz artists and jazz royalty. Since opening, DownBeat has included The Nash in its prestigious “List of Great Jazz Venues” in the world.