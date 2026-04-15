LIFE SUCKS To Be Presented At Theatrikos Theatre Company

Theatrikos Theatre Company invites audiences to confront the hilarious and heartbreaking complexities of existence with the bold contemporary comedy, Life Sucks. Written by Aaron Posner and directed by John Forsythe, this "sort of" adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya will run for three weeks, from May 21 to June 7, 2026.

The play centers on a group of old friends, ex-lovers, and disgruntled intellectuals gathered at a country estate. Over the course of a weekend, they grapple with life's biggest questions: Who am I? Who do I love? And why is everything so incredibly difficult? With a sharp, modern wit that breaks the fourth wall, the characters invite the audience into their existential crises, turning a classic tale of longing into a relatable, rowdy, and deeply human celebration of the "beautiful mess" of being alive.



“Posner's meta-theatrical adaptation blows the word contemporary out of the water, taking the plot of Vanya, knocking down the 4th wall, and including the audience in this exploration of love, loss and longing.” Says Director John Forsythe. “This ensemble of master actors dives headlong into the struggles and delights we each encounter on a daily basis in 2026: friendship, love, betrayal, and being surprised by joy as the world seems to be collapsing around us.”



This production features a minimalist yet evocative set and a script that demands an intimate connection between the actors and the audience. With its fast-paced dialogue and emotional vulnerability, the show is a provocative exploration of desire, regret, and the resilience of the human spirit.



“Life Sucks. is exactly the kind of theatre we need right now. In a time when so many people are navigating uncertainty, disconnection, and big existential questions, Aaron Posner's play meets audiences where they are, with humor, honesty, and a deep sense of shared humanity. It takes a classic story and reframes it in a way that feels immediate, accessible, and surprisingly hopeful.” Says Jeremy Blunt, Executive Director. “At Theatrikos, we're committed to producing work that sparks conversation and reflection, and this play does both while also being genuinely entertaining. There's something powerful about gathering together to laugh, to recognize ourselves in these characters, and to be reminded that even in the midst of struggle, connection and meaning are still possible. That's what makes this production so exciting for 2026, it speaks directly to this moment, and to all of us living in it.”



The production features a talented ensemble of performers: Joel Austin, Andrew Dzeguze, América Fregozo, Leslie S. Jones, Nick Rabe, Vicki Thompson, and Audrey Young.



The creative team joining director John Forsythe includes Matthew Herman, scenic design; Bracken Davis, costume design; Shane Waltz, lighting design; Kelli Cvercko, sound design; and Shari Snodgrass, production stage manager. Their combined talent transforms the stage into an evocative, immersive environment that perfectly captures the sharp wit and raw emotional honesty of Posner's modern comedy.

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality theatre productions, continues its 2026 schedule by offering Saturday matinees for this production, ensuring that all theatre-goers can experience this provocative and moving comedy.



Preview Performance: Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 PM

Performance Dates: May 21 – June 7, 2026

Showtimes: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Location: Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001



Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at www.theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662. Early booking is strongly encouraged due to anticipated demand for this modern hit.