I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to Open at Theatrikos Theatre Company

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Theatrikos Theatre Company will present the musical comedy, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, this hilarious and heartwarming revue will run for four weeks, from July 2 to July 26, 2026.

The musical, Co-Directed by Delano Hays and Dani Commanda, takes a hilarious look at everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives, and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. Through a series of fast-paced vignettes and catchy musical numbers, a versatile ensemble of actors charts the contemporary landscape of the human heart. From the awkwardness of a first date and the triumphs and trials of marriage, to the enduring romance of the twilight years, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change pays a witty, joyful tribute to those who have loved and lost, and those who dare to stumble into romance.

“I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a beautiful show that explores the nature of relationships from the dating phase all the way until you're old and gray.” Says Co-Director Dani Commanda. “We love that it's done in a vignette style with 4 actors playing over 40 roles, bringing unique energy to each scene. The four actors that we have cast are such amazing and strong performers and they each get a chance to shine every time they step on the stage. We are so excited to be bringing this show to Flagstaff and cannot wait for you to come and see it!”

This production features a dynamic, fast-paced staging and a book that demands sharp comedic timing and genuine emotional truth from its ensemble. With its memorable songs and relatable situations, the show is a crowd-pleasing exploration of connection, companionship, and the enduring resilience of love.

“I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is exactly the kind of joyful, communal theatre experience we need right now. In a world that often feels complicated, this musical meets audiences exactly where they are; with laughter, honesty, and a shared appreciation for the human experience,” says Jeremy Blunt, Executive Director. “At Theatrikos, we're committed to producing work that sparks conversation and reflection, and this show delivers both while being exceptionally entertaining. There's something incredibly powerful about gathering together to laugh at our shared romantic foibles and recognize ourselves in these universal stories. That's what makes this production so exciting for 2026; it's an invitation to take a break, share a laugh, and celebrate the ties that bind us together.”

The production features a talented ensemble of performers: Jessie Del Quadro Luckey, Gavin Tolbert, Taylor Salazar, and Scott Seaman.

The artistic and creative team joining directors Delano Hays and Dani Commanda includes Sarah Casey, music direction; Sarah Kelley, choreography; David Goldstein, scenic design; Bracken Davis, costume design; Jackson Potts, lighting design; Kelli Cvercko, sound design; and Julia Nickolas, production stage manager. Their combined talent transforms the stage into an evocative, immersive environment that perfectly captures the sharp wit and musical energy of DiPietro and Roberts' modern classic.

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