JACK & THE BEANSTALK and Puppets For Grownups to Play Great AZ Puppet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK and LE CABARET DE MARIONETTE this month.

April 24-May 12

"JACK AND THE BEANSTALK": A funny version of the traditional tale about a brave little boy, a hungry giant, and, of course, an overgrown beanstalk. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Friday, April 26 & Saturday, April 27

"LE CABARET DE MARIONETTE": Join us for a magical evening of wonder and enchantment! The Cabaret is an exciting and elegant blend of puppetry, sideshow, circus, and music featuring special guest artists Rasputin's Marionettes (puppeteer Matt Scott) and circus/sideshow artist "Madame C" (Crystal Cruz) as well as local puppeteers and performers. Adults only, ages 18+. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP (includes early entry, one pre-show beverage, appetizers, and preferred table seating). 8:00pm both nights. Advance ticket purchase is required.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit the button below.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org