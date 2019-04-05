Fountain Hills Announces Upcoming Theater Season - MAMMA MIA!, FROZEN JR., and More!

Fountain Hills Theater publicly announced their 2019-20 Season on Feb. 16th at Broadway in the Hills. There are a total of 15 knockout titles, including 10 musicals and 5 plays for its Mainstage, Mainstage Too! and Youth Theaters. For tickets, and Season Tickets, please call the Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or email play@fhtaz.org.

ON THE MAINSTAGE in 2019-20

MAMMA MIA

Music and Lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson, Book by Catherine Johnson

Sept 6 - 22, 2019,

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Mamma Mia is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

.

AGNES OF GOD

By John Pielmeier

October 18 - Nov. 3, 2019

Summoned to a convent, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior, determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, further arousing Livingstone's suspicions. Who killed the infant, and who fathered the tiny victim? Livingstone's questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and the power of love, leading to a dramatic, compelling climax. A hit on Broadway and later on film.

Agnes of God is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE MUSICAL

Adapted by Peter J. Hill, Music and Lyrics by Peter J. Hill and Jay Melberg.

December 6 - 22, 2019

A miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with a "bah humbug," until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. Through a restless night, the spirits show him happy memories from his past, cruel realities from the present and the grim future should he continue his cantankerous ways. With a new musical adaptation by Fountain Hills Theater's Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill, Scrooge's story of redemption remains as powerful and uplifting as it ever was. Don't miss your chance to share again what has become a perennial holiday favorite with the whole family!

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Based on the novel, Israel Rank by Roy Horniman

January 24 - February 9, 2020

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical). When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

FOOTLIGHT FRENZY

By Ron House, Alan Shearman, Diz White, Bud Slocumb, Mark Blankenfield, Brandie Kemp, Mitchell Kreindel

March 6 - 22, 2020

Before there was 'The Play That Goes Wrong' there was Footlight Frenzy! In a desperate attempt to save their bankrupt "School for Unusual Children", an inexperienced PTA group valiantly mounts an ambitious benefit play, written by a has been Broadway director. His near hysterical direction and the group's questionable talent turn the production into a shambles. The scenes shift back and forth from the real tribulations of the performers to the play they are "performing", and it is hard to tell which is sillier.

Footlight Frenzy is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

By Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

April 17 - May 3, 2020

The Tony Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include: "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

The Million Dollar Quartet is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights World Wide International.

ON MAINSTAGE TOO! in 2019-20

MY FIRST TIME

Aug 16- Sept 1

In 1998, a decade before blogging began, a website was created that allowed people to anonymously share their own true stories about their First Times. The website became an instant phenomenon as over 40,000 stories poured in from around the globe that were silly, sweet, absurd, funny, heterosexual, homosexual, shy, sexy and everything in between. And now, these true stories and all of the unique characters in them are brought to life in this hysterical, touching and heartbreaking play.

MAN OF LA MANCHA

Written by Dale Wasserman, Music by Mitch Leigh, Lyrics by Joe Darion

Original Production Staged by Albert Marre

Originally Produced by Albert W. Selden and Hal James

November 8 - 24, 2019

Man of La Mancha, based on Cervantes' epic 17th-century novel, Don Quixote, is a remarkable, poignant, moving musical that was one of the first shows to musicalize a piece of historical literature. Set in the context of the Spanish Inquisition, Man of La Mancha is presented as a play-within-a-play. Through the story, all the prisoners - at least for a moment - are transformed. The mad Don Quixote may think a windmill to be a giant and a tavern to be a castle, but along the way he also transforms a wretched woman into a beautiful lady - and proves that an old man's belief can truly make him a knight. Man of La Mancha features such stirring songs as "Dulcinea" and the now-famous standard, "Quest" - more famously known as "The Impossible Dream."

Man Of La Mancha is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK www.tamswitmark.com

FULLY COMMITTED

By Becky Mode

January 3 - 19, 2020

This devastatingly funny comedy follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics-a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. Amid the barrage, Sam's got his own needs to contend with-his recently widowed dad wants him home for Christmas, and he's up for a choice part at Lincoln Center. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can he manage to look out for himself? Fully Committed has forty wildly diverse characters designed to be played by a single versatile performer.

Fully Committed is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

SUDS!

Created by Melinda Gilb, Steve Gunderson and Bryan Scott

May 8 - 24, 2020

SUDS is the delightful story of a young teenage girl and the four guardian angels who come to teach her about finding true love. It takes place in a Laundromat during the sensational 60's. SUDS is loaded with good clean fun, bubbling energy and over 50 well-known songs that topped the charts of that decade.

Suds is presented through special arrangement Brent Peek Productions.

YOUTH THEATER in 2019-20

FROZEN, JR.

Music and Lyrics by KristenAnderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

September 27 - October 13, 2019

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Frozen Jr.is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER

December 6 - 22, 2019

Poor Lockhart Cobblestone is a kind shoemaker with a gentle heart yet little money. Despite his problems, the generous man helps an old beggar woman by giving her his last pair of shoes. Now Lockhart has only enough leather to make just a single pair. The penniless man sets the material out to work on the next morning. Upon his exit, out spring five eccentric and endearing elves. Mortz, Schwartz, Hazel, Gracie and Studebaker create the most incredible and magical shoes the town of Clankbottom has ever seen.

The Elves and the Shoemaker is presented through special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.

GUYS AND DOLLS, JR.

Book by Abe Burrow Jo Swerling, Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser, based on: The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon

February 14 - March 1, 2020

Set in Damon Runyon's New York City, Guys and Dolls JR. follows gambler, Nathan Detroit, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls JR. takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.

Guys and Dolls Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

WHOWHATWHENWHYHOW

By Ross Collins

March 27 - April 12, 2020

When the youth sleuths of literature are invited by Sherlock Holmes to a Murder Mystery Weekend at the famous Whowhatwhenwhyhow mansion the results are a rollicking good time for all!

LES MISERABLES (School Edition)

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, Original French text by Alain Boublil, Jean-Marc Natel, Additional Material by James Fenton. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo

May 29 - June 14, 2020

In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter.

Les Miserables (School Edition) is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI). All authorized theater materials are also presented by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

SHOW INFO

Mainstage and Mainstage Too! performances at Fountain Hills Theater are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Youth performances are Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00PM and Sundays at 2PM. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3. Box Office Hours are 12:00 PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday). Visit our website at www.fhtaz.org.

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big") theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.-Fri., 12pm-5pm and Sat. 10am-5pm (closed Sun. and Mon.). The website is fhtaz.org.





