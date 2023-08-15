Esteban Will Perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Phoenix in November

The event is at 7 p.m., on Saturday, November 4.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Previews: Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre Opens New Season with 24/7 PLAY FESTIVAL Photo 3 Previews: Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre Opens New Season with 24/7 PLAY FESTIVAL
Review: VENUS IN FUR Heats Up the Stage at Live Theatre Workshop Photo 4 Review: VENUS IN FUR Heats Up the Stage at Live Theatre Workshop

Esteban Will Perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Phoenix in November

Join multiplatinum and eight-time Billboard chart topping guitarist Esteban and his band for a concert like none other at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, November 4.

In what’s sure to be a sold-out show, award-winning guitarist Esteban will perform at 7 p.m., on Saturday, November 4, at the Orpheum Theatre, located at 203 W. Adams Street. Tickets range from $75 to $250 for a VIP experience and are available at Click Here.

“I am so thrilled and honored to bring my passion and love for music back to Phoenix, where I started my career more than 30 years ago,” Esteban says. “The Orpheum Theatre allows for an intimate concert where everyone can experience a one-of-a-kind musical journey.”

Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. At the show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass, and Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris.

For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, visit Click Here. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/RockOnEsteban.

 




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Review: DREAMGIRLS at The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo
Review: DREAMGIRLS at The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company’s production, directed by Daryl Brooks, has three key elements that hold this golden oldie together ~ Miciah Lathan, for sure; the astonishing and stellar performance of Antonio King; and, of course, the compositions of Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen. Runs through September 3rd.

2
Great AZ Puppet Theatre to Present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL Photo
Great AZ Puppet Theatre to Present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL

From August 23-September 10, Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will present BABY BEAR GOES TO SCHOOL.

3
Review: VENUS IN FUR Heats Up the Stage at Live Theatre Workshop Photo
Review: VENUS IN FUR Heats Up the Stage at Live Theatre Workshop

Subversive and riveting, David Ives's clever adaptation of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's novella titillates and shocks, delving into mythology while blurring the line between the divine and the pedestrian. In channeling Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Ives's stab at foreplay is piquant and dangerous. Should the playwright continue to craft erotic content, he could secure a place among the genre-defining authors alongside Henry Miller and Anaïs Nin.

4
Previews: Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre Opens New Season with 24/7 PLAY FESTIVAL Photo
Previews: Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre Opens New Season with 24/7 PLAY FESTIVAL

As the Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre kicks off its seventh season, artistic director Bryan Falçon takes a calculated risk with an unknown opener. No one knows what it is, not even him, because the material does not yet exist.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I Love to Eat
Invisible Theatre (9/05-8/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Madison Center for the Arts (8/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Herberger Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You