Esteban Will Perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Phoenix in November

The event is at 7 p.m., on Saturday, November 4.
Join multiplatinum and eight-time Billboard chart topping guitarist Esteban and his band for a concert like none other at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, November 4.
In what’s sure to be a sold-out show, award-winning guitarist Esteban will perform at 7 p.m., on Saturday, November 4, at the Orpheum Theatre, located at 203 W. Adams Street. Tickets range from $75 to $250 for a VIP experience and are available at Click Here.
“I am so thrilled and honored to bring my passion and love for music back to Phoenix, where I started my career more than 30 years ago,” Esteban says. “The Orpheum Theatre allows for an intimate concert where everyone can experience a one-of-a-kind musical journey.”
Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. At the show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass, and Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris.
For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, visit Click Here. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/RockOnEsteban.
