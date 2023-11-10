ELF THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to Fountain Hills Youth Theater in December

Fountain Hills Youth Theater presents “Elf the Musical Jr", December 8-17, 2023.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.



“Elf the Musical Jr.” is directed by Ross Collins and produced by Marcie Rozalsky and Lauren Miller, with musical direction by Miciah Dodge and choreography by Raelyn Burkhart.





“Elf the Musical Jr.” will play Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM and Sundays at 2PM from December 8-17, 2023. Ticket information is available at the web site Click Here. or by calling the Box Office at 480-837-9661 ext 3. Ticket price $18. Group discount available through the Box Office.